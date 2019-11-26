Howler Brothers

Crosscut Snapshirt—Prickly Pear & Yellow Rose

$89

Howler Brothers has made the quintessential Texan shirt by combining elements of pearl snaps, prickly pears, and yellow roses. Although the Austin brand is based far from the nearest beach, it’s known for its high-quality clothing inspired by the surfing lifestyle.

Fort Lonesome

Texas State Skyline Patch

$60

Fort Lonesome’s Kathie Sever is known for her embroidered Western wear, and the South Austinite’s patches lend that Texas touch to jackets, jeans, or whatever you prefer. Designed to emulate the big and bright skyline of Texas, this Fort Lonesome patch, part of the Stag Chainstitch Collection, lets everyone know where you’re from.

Texas Monthly General Store

Texas Tote

$68

Screen-printed in San Antonio, this Texas-print tote is the perfect everyday bag for work, running errands, or weekend activities. It’s one of the many bags made by Austin’s Newton Supply Co., a brand dedicated to ethically made products from locally sourced materials, and to paying their workers a living wage.

Fine Southern Gentleman

The National Bull of Texas Tee

$24

Fine Southern Gentlemen creates modern Southern clothing for men and women. Screen-printed in Austin, their T-shirts typically sport a revived seventies style or Texas pop culture references. The National Bull of Texas Tee shows off the beloved armadillo in a classic unisex design.

Jefa Latina Designs

Big Bend Poster, Framed

$32

Started by Austin-based Andrea Liserio, Jefa Latina Designs creates T-shirts and accessories influenced by Liserio’s Latin culture and Texas flair. The brand also sells posters and photographs depicting classic Texan landscapes and architecture. The Big Bend poster is perfect for any Tex-pat daydreaming of West Texas.

The Lone Star Galendar

Galendars

$10

Galendars creates tiny printed calendars with delightful monthly designs that are perfect for the desk or for pinning on a wall. The Lone Star Galendar has been a hit since 2016, and the 2020 version is revamped with new prints of BBQ, boots, wildflowers, and more. (Full disclosure: Galendars are cocreated by Texas Monthly‘s Melissa Reese, the director of creative and marketing for TM Studio.)