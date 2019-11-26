HELM

Hollis Boot

Helm

$350

Helm has spent the past ten years perfecting the modern men’s boot—one that’s as versatile as it is timeless. All of Helm’s boots are designed in Austin and reflect the hip city. The Hollis boot offers a sleek take on the everyday work boot. It has traction and stability while maintaining a slimmer profile.

Breda

Phase Watch

Breda

$150

Dallas siblings Amir and Shabeena Meghani are the family team behind Breda, a cool and creative watch brand with a flagship store and design studio in Deep Ellum. Watch styles range from reinvented classics to refined minimalist pieces. Their newest Phase collection features an upgraded Swiss movement and fine Italian leather for the band. This season, you can purchase a $5 gift box designed by Portuguese artist Bráulio Amado.

Boyds of Texas Fragrances

Yellow Rose Perfume

Boyds of Texas Fragrances

$145

Inspired by West and South Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico, Boyds of Texas Fragrances combines high-quality, natural ingredients to create intimate unisex perfumes. Its newest fragrance, Yellow Rose, is infused with Texas cedar and Egyptian rose absolute with hints of sandalwood and cumin. It’s like Texas in a bottle.

STAG Provisions for Men/House of LAND

Stag’s 10-Year Anniversary Bandana

Stag Provisions for Men/ House of Land

$32

On the heels of Stag’s ten-year anniversary, the cool menswear shop—with Texas locations in Austin, Houston, and Dallas—teamed up with the Austin-based design studio House of Land on an exclusive bandana celebrating the store’s milestone. Fashioned with Western iconography and screen-printed by Industry Print Shop in Austin, the stylish accessory is Texan through and through.

Miron Crosby

New West

Miron Crosby

$1,895

These white patent-leather midi boots, reminiscent of sixties-style rodeo boots, are part of the exciting Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung collection that debuted during New York Fashion Week in September. Founded by Dallas sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means, Miron Crosby has a bespoke shop in Highland Park Village. All of their creative boots are made by their cousins at Rios of Mercedes, which has been handcrafting boots for more than 160 years.

Nina Berenato

Matrix Earring

Nina Berenato

$170

Statement jewelry from Austin-based Nina Berenato has garnered attention from celebrities like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé, who wore a custom face mask by Berenato in her “Spirit” music video. Each design is carefully handcrafted with recycled metals and ethically sourced stones.

Texas Monthly General Store

Texas Bluebonnet Sunglasses

Texas Monthly General Store

$40

Republic of Sol makes sunglasses inspired by its home base in Austin, which is readily apparent with style names like Ladybird, Moontower, and Zilker. Its Texas Bluebonnets sunglasses are handmade with materials that include sustainably sourced bamboo and fun blue lenses.

Commerce Goods + Supply

Stetson Beaux Hat

Commerce Goods + Supply

$300

Nothing says Texas style more than a Stetson hat. But to mix it up, Commerce Goods + Supply’s Beaux hat was designed as an ode to beaux arts architecture, the style of Dallas’s Adolphus Hotel, which is home to Commerce. Although the hat was made exclusively for the hotel shop, it can be worn fashionably anywhere.