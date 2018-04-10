Style & Design

At Dressed to Kilt, Honoree Mattress Mack Walked the Runway

The runway show, celebrating the city’s Man of the Year, featured Houston notables, Olympians, and lots of plaid.

Texas Monthly
Apr 10, 2018
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale was the man of the night at Dressed to Kilt, which honored his Harvey relief efforts as well as his Scottish heritage.

Celebrities, outdoor gear, and lots of plaid collided in the Dressed to Kilt runway show Saturday night in Houston to honor the city’s Man of the Year, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. The Houstonian, who not only offered up his stores as shelters during Hurricane Harvey but flew first responders to see Game Six of the World Series in L.A., walked the runway, along with another Harvey hero, rapper Trae the Truth (who threw out the first pitch at the Astros game earlier that night). Also sporting kilts, tartans, and the best in “country cool” were former U.S. Navy SEAL and Purple Heart recipient Marcus Luttrell, track-and-field Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis, Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead, and many Houston notables. Dressed to Kilt, which bills itself as the largest Scottish fashion event in the U.S., was co-founded by Sean Connery in 2002 and is typically held in New York. It moved to Houston this year to recognize McIngvale’s Harvey relief efforts and his Scottish heritage—he was awarded a custom family tartan that incorporated red, white, and blue at his request. The event raised money for the Lone Survivor Foundation and the Navy SEAL Foundation.

"Runway" took on a different meaning at the new Million Air Houston complex as the private airstrip became the backdrop for the Dressed to Kilt fashion show.

Professional models appeared along with celebrities in the show, which featured clothing from labels such as Kevin's Fine Outdoor Apparel, Montana Dreamwear, Under Armour, and many more.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale was the man of the night at Dressed to Kilt, which honored his Harvey relief efforts as well as his Scottish heritage.

Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis wears a custom kilt on the runway.

Devin, a model with First Models and Talent Agency, sports a jacket and hat by Montana Dreamwear and boots that were custom-made Dressed to Kilt using swatches of various tartans.

Fresh off throwing the first pitch at the Houston Astros game earlier Saturday, rapper Trae the Truth hit the runway. He helped organize relief and donation efforts during Harvey and has raised more than $200,000 for rebuilding.

Houston oil and gas entrepreneur Bob Cavnar is frequently seen wearing traditional highland dress as well as contemporary kilts at events around town.

Dressed to Kilt served as the christening of the new Million Air Houston complex at Hobby Airport.

