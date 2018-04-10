At Dressed to Kilt, Honoree Mattress Mack Walked the Runway

Celebrities, outdoor gear, and lots of plaid collided in the Dressed to Kilt runway show Saturday night in Houston to honor the city’s Man of the Year, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. The Houstonian, who not only offered up his stores as shelters during Hurricane Harvey but flew first responders to see Game Six of the World Series in L.A., walked the runway, along with another Harvey hero, rapper Trae the Truth (who threw out the first pitch at the Astros game earlier that night). Also sporting kilts, tartans, and the best in “country cool” were former U.S. Navy SEAL and Purple Heart recipient Marcus Luttrell, track-and-field Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis, Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead, and many Houston notables. Dressed to Kilt, which bills itself as the largest Scottish fashion event in the U.S., was co-founded by Sean Connery in 2002 and is typically held in New York. It moved to Houston this year to recognize McIngvale’s Harvey relief efforts and his Scottish heritage—he was awarded a custom family tartan that incorporated red, white, and blue at his request. The event raised money for the Lone Survivor Foundation and the Navy SEAL Foundation.