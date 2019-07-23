Down on the Farm with Midland’s Cameron Duddy and Photographer Harper Smith

When they’re not on the road, fashion photographer Harper Smith and her musician husband, Cameron Duddy—whose country band, Midland, releases its second album, Let It Roll, on August 23—can be found at their Dripping Springs farm, preferably on the front porch. The couple bought the property on a whim, in 2014, during their first trip to Austin from Los Angeles. They now have a three-year-old son, Kitt Cassidy, as well as three dogs, four cats, one rabbit, three pigs, two donkeys, three goats, two chickens, and one rooster. Smith, a Midwestern transplant, loves her Texas home: “It’s a melting pot of all the things that bring me joy—lightning bugs, hot summer nights, country life, strong community ties, and, of course, queso blanco.”