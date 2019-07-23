Style & Design

Down on the Farm with Midland’s Cameron Duddy and Photographer Harper Smith

The couple’s Dripping Springs ranch is a country dream with antiques, art, and lots of animals.

Harper Smith, Cameron Duddy, and their son outside of their home in Dripping Springs on May 17, 2019.
By
Lauren Smith Ford
Issue
August 2019
Share
Notes

Harper Smith, Cameron Duddy, and their son outside of their home in Dripping Springs on May 17, 2019.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

When they’re not on the road, fashion photographer Harper Smith and her musician husband, Cameron Duddy—whose country band, Midland, releases its second album, Let It Roll,  on August 23—can be found at their Dripping Springs farm, preferably on the front porch. The couple bought the property on a whim, in 2014, during their first trip to Austin from Los Angeles. They now have a three-year-old son, Kitt Cassidy, as well as three dogs, four cats, one rabbit, three pigs, two donkeys, three goats, two chickens, and one rooster. Smith, a Midwestern transplant, loves her Texas home: “It’s a melting pot of all the things that bring me joy—lightning bugs, hot summer nights, country life, strong community ties, and, of course, queso blanco.”

 

The family loves to bring vintage finds home from their travels. These antlers were found in a small shop in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Smith is a fashion and celebrity photographer whose work has been featured in Harper's Bazaar, W magazine, and others. When she isn't traveling for a photoshoot, she spends her time making ceramics and candles for her company, Retablo Apothecary, in her converted garage, which she uses as a studio.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Smith found the rocking chairs on the family's front porch on Amazon.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

The family's donkeys, Kevin and Teddy, often join the gathering that happens at the end of the day on the front porch.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Personal artwork adorns the walls, including a portrait of the couple's son on a hay bale and photos of Smith's horse, Gus, and her duck, Scoobie.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Antiques and vintage finds feel fresh in the couple's light-filled master bedroom.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

“I can’t think of anything I don't love about Texas,” says Harper Smith.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

The dining table and rugs were were picked up at a market in Santa Fe.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

When Smith first pulled up to her future home, she fell in love with the exterior. "It reminded me of a fairytale gingerbread house, almost identical to my favorite childhood book," she says.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

The outdoor entertaining area and swimming pool are the center of all the action in the summertime.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Down on the Farm with Midland’s Cameron Duddy and Photographer Harper Smith

The family loves to bring vintage finds home from their travels. These antlers were found in a small shop in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Smith is a fashion and celebrity photographer whose work has been featured in Harper's Bazaar, W magazine, and others. When she isn't traveling for a photoshoot, she spends her time making ceramics and candles for her company, Retablo Apothecary, in her converted garage, which she uses as a studio.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Smith found the rocking chairs on the family's front porch on Amazon.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

The family's donkeys, Kevin and Teddy, often join the gathering that happens at the end of the day on the front porch.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Personal artwork adorns the walls, including a portrait of the couple's son on a hay bale and photos of Smith's horse, Gus, and her duck, Scoobie.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Antiques and vintage finds feel fresh in the couple's light-filled master bedroom.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

“I can’t think of anything I don't love about Texas,” says Harper Smith.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

The dining table and rugs were were picked up at a market in Santa Fe.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

When Smith first pulled up to her future home, she fell in love with the exterior. "It reminded me of a fairytale gingerbread house, almost identical to my favorite childhood book," she says.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

The outdoor entertaining area and swimming pool are the center of all the action in the summertime.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

 

Trending

  1. Was Apollo 11 a Beginning or an End? June 25, 2019 By Eric Benson
  2. Should Beto O’Rourke Drop Out? July 16, 2019 By Christopher Hooks
  3. Cowtown Brewing’s Double-Cut Smoked Pork Chop Is a Perfect Marriage of Barbecue and Beer July 18, 2019 By Daniel Vaughn
Share
Tags: Art, Style, Cameron Duddy, Harper Smith, MIdland, spaces

Comments

Recommended

01
Up in Smoke
Midland Finally Has Destination Barbecue at Up in Smoke BBQ Co.

By Daniel Vaughn

02
San Antonio Artists Create a His-and-Hers Studio

By Lauren Smith Ford

03
The Founders of Epic Provisions Give Ranching a Modern Look

By Lauren Smith Ford

04
poo-pourri
Poo-Pourri Creator Suzy Batiz Lives in a True Sanctuary

By Lauren Smith Ford

05
Texas Monthly Recommends: Megan Thee Stallion’s First Late-Night Television Appearance

By Texas Monthly

06
Fashion Photography Gets a Texas Accent at Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms

07
Try Guys
Texas Monthly Recommends: Eugene Lee Yang Comes Out in New Music Video

By Texas Monthly

08
Veladoro
These Latina-Powered Style Brands Put Modern Texan Twists on Mexican Traditions

By Cat Cardenas

09
Part of the Dallas Museum of Art's exhibit Dior: From Paris to the World.
Why the Dior Exhibit Is One of the Hottest Tickets in Dallas

By Jean Scheidnes

10
UTEP shirts
A Transformative UTEP President’s Story, Told in Ten T-Shirts

By Robert Moore

11
Revival
At Austin’s Revival Cycles, Alan Stulberg and His Team Create One-of-a-Kind Custom Bikes

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Barbie, Boas, and Bubblegum Pink: Texas Celebs Camp It Up at the Met Gala

By Cat Cardenas

Latest

Should You Shave Your Dog in the Summertime?

By Dan Solomon

Crowdsourcing Justice

By Michael Hall

UT Southwestern’s Cutting-Edge Battle Against Rare, Fatal Childhood Diseases

By Jason Heid

These Celebs Got a Boost from Richard Linklater

By Dan Solomon

George Strait Comparisons Aside, Cody Johnson Is 100 Percent Cody Johnson

By Andy Langer

Down on the Farm with Midland’s Cameron Duddy and Photographer Harper Smith

By Lauren Smith Ford

Trump’s Apostle

By Michael J. Mooney

The Other Side of the Border

By Oscar Casares

The 2020 Texas Polling is Much Better for Beto O’Rourke than Julián Castro

By Dan Solomon

Let Your Soul Glow With SLAB BBQ’s McDowell Boneless Rib Sandwich

By Daniel Vaughn

Should Texas Sue the Federal Government Over Border Costs?

By Carlos Sanchez

Beyoncé’s “Lion King” Album is Delightful, But Limited

By Doyin Oyeniyi

Texas Monthly