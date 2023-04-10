In our series Stuff Texans Love, our state’s most stylish celebrities share their shopping lists.

When it comes to style, Texas-born country star Miranda Lambert got it from her grandmother, Wanda June. “I think I got my love of glitter from Nonny,” she writes in her brand-new cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, out April 25. “She knew how to put it all together.” Describing her Nonny as “a little bit Elizabeth Taylor and a little bit Sophia Loren,” she writes of a woman who knew how to present herself and style a home in ways that seemed effortless yet were full of care: “You might get a devilled egg on a crystal plate, something that seems a little out-of-the-way-fancy.” These flourishes, Lambert says, were more about showing love than anything else.

As fans know, Lambert has inherited this deft combination of country glitz—her stage presence is equal parts denim jackets and sequins. In Y’all Eat Yet?, she brings it home, sharing her family’s knack for entertaining in style. The book celebrates the women in her family, their extended group of friends who are like family, and the bonds that can be forged when everyone comes together over good food and drinks.

Here, the country star shares some of her favorite things that make her house feel like a home.

Never far from one of her rescue dogs—“I have one or two near me at all times”—Lambert founded the nonprofit MuttNation with her mom, Bev, in 2009. The group runs adoption drives, raises money for shelters, helps relocate pets in disaster situations, and more. Proceeds from this dog bed benefit MuttNation—and let your rescue mutt rest in style.

Lambert has been a longtime collaborator with designing duo the Junk Gypsies, who have created the logo and posters for her band, Pistol Annies, and redecorated her tour Airstream. This cutting board from the Junk Gypsy website does double duty as a serving tray, whether as a way to ground a crystal plate full of deviled eggs or to simply tie together bowls of chips and salsa. Whether homemade or store-bought, Lambert says “salsa is always on the table.”

Lambert likes to have premixed canned ranch water on hand when pals drop by—less time mixing drinks, more time visiting. In particular, she likes Lone River ranch waters, which come from a Midland company and (conveniently for the Nashville-based singer) are available in Texas and Tennessee. Lone River comes in a variety of flavors, including grapefruit and Margarita Style, but Lambert prefers the original or the spicy.

Of course, some occasions call for something a bit stiffer than a ranch water, and that’s when it’s time to pull out the cocktail shaker. Wanda June is Lambert’s line of home goods for Walmart, inspired by the eclectic retro polish of her grandmother’s home. This seven-piece bar set includes a cocktail shaker with recipes printed on it, so you’re never left hanging whether it’s time for a mojito or a Manhattan.

“I’m a big ice person,” says Lambert. “I love a cold beverage.” Cold, but not watered-down: bigger ice cubes, a favorite of bartenders everywhere, melt more slowly and dilute your drink less. These extra-large Texas-shaped molds make 2.5-inch ice cubes that will chill your bourbon without making it lose its flavor.

Lambert is teaching herself how to grill: “I’ve just realized how important these are to have around!” she says. This ThermoPop instant-read digital thermometer comes in a variety of colors, from lime green to bubble-gum pink, so you don’t have to sacrifice on style when you’re tending to the coals.