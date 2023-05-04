Shopping for yourself? Planning something special for your two-step partner or Mamá? Surprising your grandmother, a friend on her first Mother’s Day, or another wonderful woman in your life? We’ve rounded up special ways to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, the best way we know how: with gifts and experiences straight from the heart of Texas.

A(nother) Cast Iron Skillet

This tough-as-nails piece of cookware lasts lifetimes and is often passed down from generation to generation, so there’s a good chance any Texas mother you’re shopping for already has one. But if she frequently cooks for a crowd, she could probably use another. (You can only feed about four with a single iteration of pan de campo.) Enter Fredericksburg Cast Iron Co., whose handmade skillets ($160) are crafted and seasoned with care—and look real nice, too. Instant Hill Country heirlooms.

Fancy Coffee, on Repeat

If you’d like to treat her to something she already loves but may not buy for herself, the Merit coffee subscription is a strong choice. Choose from three months, six months, or a year (from $69), and pick the bean and grind types she’d like most. (To really play it up, you can let her know that Merit is the brew of choice at San Antonio’s luxe Hotel Emma.) You may want to throw in a nice mug, too. Skip the “Best Mom Ever” and “World’s Greatest Mom” coffee cups and opt for this handmade marvel from Austin-based ceramist Jung Kwak of Logan Ceramics instead, available exclusively through South Austin’s boutique Carpenter Hotel ($45).

Gourmet Dijon Mustard

If our barbecue editor, Daniel Vaughn, says this stuff is good, you know it is. And if the mom in your life is a University of Texas football fan, she’ll appreciate it, too: running back Bijan Robinson released the punny mustard brand Bjian Mustardson before the 2022 football season. Vaughn, who used it to create a mayo-horseradish sauce for smoked turkey during the holidays, writes, “You can also use it for a barbecue sauce base or as a preseasoning slather for brisket or beef ribs.” And if you get her the two-pack ($15.90) or the four-pack ($31.50), there’s a chance she’ll still have some left to proudly display come tailgating season (“Look what they got me for Mother’s Day!”).

A Coveted Dress

Esby’s Mabel dress is a best-seller for good reason: in addition to being machine washable and made from natural fabrics, it’s very flattering, including on expecting mothers with a growing bump. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Austin label recently brought the classic offering back for a limited run in five colors (vintage washed denim, natural, indigo stripe, midnight, and olive twill) in sizes XS–4X ($278).

Esby’s Mabel dress. Whit Mcguire

Exceptional Flowers

Heck, you could pick wildflowers and she would probably be thrilled. But if you’re up for something extra special, we’ve got insider tips on where to order a bouquet this year, courtesy of the Texas-based interior design experts who shared with us their favorite sources for showstopping stems. In Austin, schedule a delivery from Earl Grey Floral if country gardens are her style, or pick up individual flowers from the floral wholesaler Austin Flower Co. if you feel like arranging them yourself. In Houston, check out Bergner & Johnson if you’re interested in scheduling a subscription for her, or call Lexis Florist if you’re in the market for something classic. According to designer Mary Patton, “If you ask for the peeled-back roses with no greenery, you are in for a gorgeous surprise with a wow factor.”

Garden Club Access

Memberships to Texas botanical gardens are a more fruitful kind of present than you may think. A standing invitation to a restful retreat where someone else is responsible for the weeding and the pruning, all expenses paid, is a gift indeed. But most passes also include privileges like free access to partnering gardens around the U.S., discounts at on-site gift shops, and exclusive perks like off-hours entry. You’ll likely want to pick whichever location is closest to her home—in which case, our guide to the state’s best botanical gardens will come in handy. And if you can’t decide which membership tier is right for her, pay close attention to how many guests each level entitles her to bring for free. Then ask yourself, “Would she prefer to frequent the place alone, invite her pickleball pals, or bring the entire family for picnics and picturesque photo ops?”

The Perfect Hat (for Her)

Sure, you could take the mom in your life to a bar to celebrate her special day. But if you go to a hat bar instead, she’ll have something nicer to take home than a hangover: a custom creation she can wear anywhere under the Texas sun. There are several across the state, including Flea Style (in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Frisco), Simply Twisted Hat Co. (in Webster), and Standard Hat Works (in Waco). And if you go to Felt Boutique, in Fredericksburg, you can still “salud!” her afterward in nearby wine country. Some hat bars accept walk-ins, while others require appointments, so you’ll want to plan ahead. But once you get there, you can sit back and relax while she finds the right size, style, and accessories for her dream felt, straw, or cowboy creation.

A New Hobby

Thanks to this comprehensive marbling kit from Austin-based artist Mercedez Rex ($125), she won’t even have to leave home to pick up a new skill. It’s filled with everything she needs to start printing her own marbling patterns onto fabric, paper, leather, or wood. For inspiration of all the amazing goods she can create once she gets the hang of it, check out Rex’s online shop, filled with bandannas, prints, and pillowcases (which would also make great gifts). And if she really picks it up and can’t wait to make more, the kit includes a list of resources for stocking up on supplies (a.k.a. what to buy her next Mother’s Day).

Homegrown Hot Sauces

If she loves spicy sauces, here’s one she might not have tried yet: El Meteoro. Made in Austin by Meteor Cafe—a hip hybrid hang for cycling enthusiasts who also enjoy craft beer, coffee, and pizza—the sauce comes in two flavors: Super Green Cremosa (spicy! vegan!) and Pablo’s Smoky Rojo ($9). They’re good on just about anything, including breakfast tacos and chips. And if she might enjoy washing it down with a natural wine, Meteor carries a nice selection of those in the cafe too.

¡El Meteoro! sauces. Courtesy of The Meteor

A Jolly Jotter

This clean-lined fifty-sheet notepad, designed and printed by the parenting duo behind January Letterpress, in Waco, makes routine reminders and to-dos look good. She probably wouldn’t mind you filling her days with even more joy, either: pencil in little love notes and invitations to spend time together before you wrap it up.

Luxe Loungewear

From JZD, the Brownsville-based creators of the viral pink “Latina Power” tee (donned by celebs from Jessica Alba to Eva Longoria), comes this equally proud Mother’s Day collection of embroidered sweat suits, robes, and shirts (from $26) for some of the most important women in your life: Mamá, Mija and Abuela. Need a different embroidery option? You can personalize each item with up to twelve characters. And if you’re shopping on behalf of children, don’t miss the “Mamá gracías por todo” tops, in sizes 2T–4XL.

Pajamas With Texas Pride

With babies or toddlers underfoot, new moms will want to spend as much time as possible in stretchy pajamas or swaddling robes. Bonus points if they’re extra soft and printed with adorable designs. Extra bonus points if said little ones can match. The cozy sets and separates in the Texas Boots collection from Fort Worth–based clothing brand Lila + Hayes, which feature a popular print from Dallas-based home brand Honey + Hank, check all these boxes with clothes for her plus coordinated options for little boys and girls (from $36).

A Special Kind of Pot

(No, not that kind. Though she might appreciate that too.) This sophisticated little planting vessel ($42) has strong Texas roots—designed in collaboration with local landscape architecture firm Thompson + Hanson—and fashionable French provenance (made by Manufacture de Digoin, a storied stoneware workshop that crafts garden and culinary vessels by hand). And if you pick it up at or bring it to one of Thompson + Hanson’s nurseries in Houston or Austin, they’ll help you fill it with just the right plant(s) for your favorite green thumb.

A Spa Day

Once you commit to this luxurious option, the second-hardest decision you’ll make is whether to send her solo or splurge to tag along. Texas has amazing destinations for a little R&R, and Texas Monthly staffers have graciously scoped them out for you. For a pampering spot with lakeside views and “old Austin” charm, book one of the Mother’s Day bundles at Lake Austin Spa Resort. For ancient treatments with modern-day touches such as CBD oil , check out the menu at the Spa at Thompson Dallas. And for more ideas, consult our guide to Texas spa offerings.

A Travel Companion

For frequent fliers and homesick Texans, you can’t go wrong with the travel candle from Beeswax Co. ($11.95). It’s not technically a scented candle (the only ingredient is 100 percent natural beeswax). But, sourced from South Texas, East Texas, and Dripping Springs, the beeswax within emits a familiar and comforting essence of local wildflowers and prairie grasses as it burns.

Wind Chimes (That Actually Sound Nice)

Even if her backyard oasis is already outfitted with a gaggle of music makers, don’t rule this one out. She may have picked the others for their looks—colorful, shiny, decorative things to enjoy during porch weather. But these Music of the Spheres wind chimes (from $120) are none of those things. In fact, they’re the opposite: somber, all black, and quite wabi-sabi in style. But what they lack in flair, they more than make up for in pitch: each style and design, handcrafted in Austin, has a unique and perfectly tuned sound. Will she prefer the Pentatonic Mezzo or the Japanese Alto? You get to decide (you can preview each one online—or opt for a gift card if you’d prefer), and she’ll think of you every time the wind blows.