Alfonso Hernandez’s piñatas transcend the disposable party staple. In his Dallas garage, he constructs life-size, museum-worthy papier-mâché creations depicting everything from superheroes to horror icons (the eyes on his terrifying Pennywise the clown light up). He made his first piñata in 2016, after his sister told him she planned to spend $100 on a piñata for a celebration. Hernandez, who holds a technical drafting degree, persuaded her to let him try to make one instead. Now, through his line, No Limit Arts and Crafts, he designs custom piñatas that cost about $100 per foot. “Parents don’t want to break them,” he says. “My clients still go buy an inexpensive piñata and fill that with candy to break. Mine becomes a showpiece.”

This article originally appeared in the January 2022 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “The Art of the Piñata.” Subscribe today.

The iconic Jack Skellington, from the classic 1993 Tim Burton film The Nightmare Before Christmas, is one of Alfonso Hernandez’s favorite creations.
Photograph by Jeff Wilson
Hernandez, known as the Piñata Man to his customers, runs his company, No Limit Arts and Crafts, from his garage turned art studio in Dallas. Most of his customers come through word of mouth.
Photograph by Jeff Wilson
An in-progress T. rex head waits for its next coat of paint.
Photograph by Jeff Wilson
Papier-mâché molds line the shelves in Hernandez’s garage studio.
Photograph by Jeff Wilson
Hernandez’s colorful Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Photograph by Jeff Wilson
A life-size Super Saiyan from the Dragon Ball Z series stands guard over Hernandez’s supply of paint and tools.
Photograph by Jeff Wilson