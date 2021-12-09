Alfonso Hernandez’s piñatas transcend the disposable party staple. In his Dallas garage, he constructs life-size, museum-worthy papier-mâché creations depicting everything from superheroes to horror icons (the eyes on his terrifying Pennywise the clown light up). He made his first piñata in 2016, after his sister told him she planned to spend $100 on a piñata for a celebration. Hernandez, who holds a technical drafting degree, persuaded her to let him try to make one instead. Now, through his line, No Limit Arts and Crafts, he designs custom piñatas that cost about $100 per foot. “Parents don’t want to break them,” he says. “My clients still go buy an inexpensive piñata and fill that with candy to break. Mine becomes a showpiece.”

This article originally appeared in the January 2022 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “The Art of the Piñata.” Subscribe today.