Poo-Pourri Creator Suzy Batiz Lives in a True Sanctuary

No one, including her realtor, thought Suzy Batiz should buy the century-old church in Dallas’s historic Junius Heights. But the creator of Poo-Pourri, the $400 million toilet-spray company, embraces the unconventional. In 2014 Batiz purchased the 15,000-square-foot building, which had closed as a place of worship eight years earlier. A previous owner had started the process of turning it into a home; she completed it with an eighteen-month renovation. The space also became the testing site for Supernatural, her new line of cleaning supplies. “I don’t believe anymore that you have to have different spaces for work, life, and play,” she says. “It all coexists together here.”

