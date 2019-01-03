Style & Design

Poo-Pourri Creator Suzy Batiz Lives in a True Sanctuary

For the Dallas CEO, sacred space takes on a new meaning in her home, which was once a church.

Suzy Batiz on the balcony overlooking the living area of her home.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

No one, including her realtor, thought Suzy Batiz should buy the century-old church in Dallas’s historic Junius Heights. But the creator of Poo-Pourri, the $400 million toilet-spray company, embraces the unconventional. In 2014 Batiz purchased the 15,000-square-foot building, which had closed as a place of worship eight years earlier. A previous owner had started the process of turning it into a home; she completed it with an eighteen-month renovation. The space also became the testing site for Supernatural, her new line of cleaning supplies. “I don’t believe anymore that you have to have different spaces for work, life, and play,” she says. “It all coexists together here.”

It was soon after Suzy Batiz walked into the doors of the former St. John's Methodist Church that she knew she wanted it to one day be her home.

A candle and sage display in Suzy Batiz's living room.

In the foyer of the front entrance, a set of chairs that were found in the attic and restored to their original glory now greets guests.

A commemorative plaque from the original church still hangs as an ode to the building's past.

A grand view of the living room and kitchen from the upstairs loft, which was once the choir loft.

The meditation room is a quiet space that Batiz uses daily.

The original Sunday school rooms are now an upstairs living room, conference room, and office.

The swing Batiz had installed adds a playful touch to the living room.

The view from the dining room in to the living space.

This is one of the nine guest bedrooms in the house, which also boasts eleven and a half bathrooms.

The fountain in the garden patio is one of the outdoor highlights, along with a rainwater collection system.

