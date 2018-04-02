Leather bag maker, vintage dealer, and set designer Chad Isham has lived everywhere from Sweden and Little Italy to the inside of a 1970 Chevy truck while traveling across the country selling Guatemalan textiles. But he feels most at home in his twenties-era cottage on thirty acres south of Weatherford. The No. 1 house rule? Nothing plastic on the premises. “I’m inspired very much by primitive things that are made by hand—anything vintage or antique. Everything in my house has to have a story,” Isham says. Take a tour through Isham’s abode, filled with horseshoes, horns, and Western art and artifacts.
Style & Design
A Ranch House Made for One
Artist and craftsman Chad Isham takes inspiration from ’primitive,’ handmade items, and his cottage near Weatherford is filled with them.
Date
Apr 2, 2018
