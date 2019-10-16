Style & Design

Standard Hat Works Has Been Outfitting Famous Heads for More Than a Century

Waco native Cameron Morris customizes hats for Texans including Aaron Watson and Charley Crockett.

Standard Hat Works
Lauren Smith Ford
November 2019
Wooden hat blocks at Standard Hat Works.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Standard Hat Works, in Waco, has outfitted everyone from ranchers and the Lonesome Dove cast to country acts like Aaron WatsonMidland, and Charley Crockett. Founded in Waco in 1909 by Hungarian immigrant William Gross, Standard had several owners over the years (and had to close once for a brief period) before being sold in 2013 to Waco native Cameron Morris, a construction project manager who was ready for a career change. Now he spends his days in his five-thousand-square-foot shop on North New Road customizing hats with different fur felts (rabbit, mink, beaver), colors, and brim shapes. He makes between five hundred and six hundred hats a year. Says Morris: “Usually people come to Waco to see the [Magnolia Market] Silos, but when somebody comes in and says they drove six hundred miles just to get fitted for a hat, it’s a pretty good feeling.” Standard Hat Works is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; it’s closed for production the rest of the week. 1304 North New Road, Waco, 254-754-4287.

This article originally appeared in the November issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Local Custom.” Subscribe today.

Cameron Morris at Standard Hat Works, in Waco.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

The Standard Hat Works showroom, which is open to the public three days a week.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Wooden hat flanges.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Morris pounces the crown of a felt hat on a "D" machine.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

An assortment of vintage stock ribbon is used for hatbands.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Morris irons the crown of a felt hat.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Morris burns the coarse hairs off of a fur felt hat for optimum finishing.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Standard Hat Works' limited-edition "Fast Hand Hat by Cody Jinks" sitting on top of a finger blocking machine (the machine dates back to the late 1800s and is one of the oldest pieces of equipment they use on a daily basis).

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

At the sewing station, a finished hat is ready to be hand-shaped.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Texas Monthly