Hunting season has begun, temperatures are dropping (slightly), and football is constantly on the TV. It’s officially fall, and with each new season, I am sharing my style essentials (see How to Survive the Texas Summer in Style for our first guide). With this collection of goods, we focused on everything you need to take with you from the field to a feast.

Photograph by Sarah Frankie Linder

48-Hour Duffel Bag

Old Enfield Supply

TM General Store

$175

Elliott Weeks, a veteran in the Marine Corps who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, began his sewing career in Austin on an industrial sewing machine, learning the craft from his mother and grandmother. A few years later, his new hobby turned into his rugged brand, Old Enfield Supply, which handcrafts backpacks and duffel bags like this one that was just made for a weekend getaway.

Photograph by Sarah Frankie Linder

Oil Dispenser

Settle Ceramics

$52

Austin-based ceramicist Samantha Heligman’s line of organic white and blue pieces are some of my favorite gifts to give to close friends on special occasions. One of her latest creations, this cute oil dispenser will be my go-to hostess present during the holiday season.

Photograph by Sarah Frankie Linder

Merlin Jacket



Howler Brothers

$199

This Howler Brothers snapback hat from our summer collection has become one of my weekend staples, and I love everything from this Austin-based outdoorsy-with-panache line—have you seen their recently unveiled Austin City Limits capsule collection? This jacket in green and black is lightweight and perfect for fall layering.

Valerie Waldbauer

Enamel Carabiner Flask

Foster & Rye

TM General Store

$26

End a day at the campsite with a single malt from Waco’s Balcones Distilling that you shepherded up the trail in this handy, speckled enamel vessel, which can clip on to your pack.

Courtesy of Coral and Tusk

Cacti Table Runner

Coral & Tusk

TM General Store

$248

Wyoming artist Stephanie Housley turned her whimsical illustrations into embroidered designs that adorn pillows, fabric, and more. Her Cacti table runner and corresponding napkins will be setting the tone for this year’s Thanksgiving table and will inspire future West Texas escapes.

Courtesy of Harrison Knives

“The Bandera” Hunting Knife

Harrison Custom Knives

Starting at $325

Dan Harrison, of Ben Wheeler, Texas, has been making his handsome hunting knives for almost seventy years. His little shop, Harrison & Son Knifesmith, which is housed in a log cabin, is worth a visit. The knives, including one of his most popular, “The Bandera,” can be fully customized.

Courtesy of El Cosmico Provision Co.

Shelter Co. Huckleberry Tent

El Cosmico Provision Co.

$250

Without fail, we can always find the right gift for anyone on our list at one of the expertly curated Texas hotel shops from the Bunkhouse Group. This canvas looker will elevate any camping experience, bringing the magic of Marfa’s El Cosmico to wherever you are.

ChrisMcGee

White Fish Embroidered Hat

Manready Mercantile

$32

Fly-fishing on the Llano River, or on the dock at the lake on the farm—this simple, but stylish lid, from Houston’s Manready Mercantile, is the right fashion companion.

Courtesy of Made In

The Starter Kit

Made In Cookware

$260

The guys behind Made In are making cooking more approachable with affordable kitchen essentials and by literally spicing things up with artist collaborations, like this one with Texan Will Bryant. The Starter Kit is made up of their three most popular pieces in an easy-to-use (and stack) bundle.

Courtesy of Gordy & Sons

Sitka Ballistic Vest

Gordy & Sons

$99

The sprawling 11,000-square-foot Houston store Gordy & Sons is a hunter’s dream, with rows of high-end guns, rare and state-of-the-art, all displayed in what feels more like an upscale hunting lodge than a showroom. The Sitka Ballistic Vest, one of many dapper apparel offerings, is durable, water-resistant, and made for the field.

Photograph by Sarah Frankie Linder

Texas Flag

Manready Mercantile

TM General Store

$48

We searched high and low for a durable Texas flag to adorn our walls, and we found it with Houston’s Manready Mercantile. The hand-stamped flags include brass eyelets and can be hung indoors or outside.

Photograph by Sarah Frankie Linder

Essential Serving Bowl

Keith Kreeger

$170

Add this classic serving piece to your hosting repertoire. It was handmade in Austin by potter Keith Kreeger, who outfits many restaurants with his clean and simple designs.

Courtesy of Stash & Co.

Leather Apron

Stash

$199

This apron, built for the workshop or the kitchen, was designed with the crafty maker in mind by Cheryl Schulke, who started Stash in Sealy and opened an inviting shop in Round Top last year.

Photograph by Sarah Frankie Linder

Footed Bowl

Eliana Bernard

$164

We love the different spin on ceramics that University of Texas grad Eliana Bernard brings to ceramics. Her glamorous pieces feel more like jewelry than a serving piece. This footed bowl in black or teal makes for a stunning centerpiece.

Photograph by Sarah Frankie Linder

The Transpecos Spread Eagle Patch

El Cosmico Provision Co.

$175

Fort Lonesome’s Spread Eagle Patch, made in honor of the popular September music festival in the desert, is just waiting to adorn the back the your favorite denim jacket.

