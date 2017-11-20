The Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Man of Style

Delight dapper gents with everything from a bespoke robe to a candle created just for them.

No matter their interest in fashion, Texas men want to look and feel good. It all comes down to quality, from a teak-handled razor to a dopp kit that will last for years, thanks to American bison or Italian leather. Go big with a sling arm chair built with strong canvas or go small with a floral pocket square made from Hamilton shirt scraps.

Our Made in Texas Gift Guide appeared in the December 2017 issue of Texas Monthly.

Texas-Made Button-Down Criquet Shirts • $125

Childhood pals and Austinites Hobson Brown and Billy Nachman started Criquet by focusing on vintage-style golf shirts. The product selection has grown, and they’ve taken on a celebrity partner, actor Luke Wilson. This lightweight button-down with a smart flap pocket is made in El Paso. Buy Now. Model 2 Wallet Clint Wilkinson • $285

Leather worker Clint Wilkinson carries on the legacy of his grandfather, who owned a saddle shop in Denton in the 1950s, with his sleek line of small leather goods. The Model 2 wallet features 350 hand-sewn stitches and comes in six French calf leather options. Buy Now.

Sling Arm Chair Garza Marfa • $1,350

Husband-and-wife team Jamey Garza and Constance Holt-Garza, who design their pieces in their Marfa studio, helped define modern high desert style with their first leather chair that launched in 2009. They’ve since added striking new additions to the line—which is made in Marfa and El Paso—such as benches, poufs, textiles, and this sturdy canvas sling arm chair. Buy Now. Bergamot + Teak Candle Manready Mercantile • $28

Travis Weaver started Houston’s Manready Mercantile to translate products traditionally marketed to women, such as scented candles, to gentlemen. He made his first candles by repurposing a whiskey tumbler from his cabinet and experimenting with soy wax and essential oils on his stove. Buy Now.

Dopp Kit

Stash Co. • $129

Choose from American bison or Italian leather for these sturdy dopp kits by Stash Co., which recently opened a shop in Round Top. Stash products are made in Sealy, in a former mattress factory that has been in founder Cheryl Schulke’s family since the fifties. Buy Now.

Seersucker Robe Dos Carolinas • $180

Caroline Matthews has brought the expert tailoring of her coveted bespoke guayaberas to this crazy-comfy seersucker robe (she calls it a robeabera), which she initially created for San Antonio’s Hotel Emma, her neighbor in the Pearl District, where she has a showroom. Buy Now. Sustainable Teak Steel Razor Old Factory • $98

Madeline Novak got interested in natural skin-care products after struggling with severe skin allergies, so she and perfumer Jonathan Savoie founded Old Factory, in Blanco, to create handmade soaps and other essentials. The razor has a handsome teak handle and fits Mach 3 blades. Buy Now.

Pocket Square Wrong Side • $18

Brothers Josh and Sam Newman, from Austin, make their surprising patterned pocket squares and bandanas using leftover material from iconic Texas brands such as Hamilton Shirts and Dickie’s. The floral pocket square, made from Hamilton scraps, turns any old navy blazer into a dandy. Buy Now. Crocodile Clip Lucchese • $95

This magnetic money clip is made with exotic crocodile leather by Lucchese, a brand created by Salvatore Lucchese, an Italian immigrant to the United States who started his first boot-making shop at Fort Sam Houston, a U.S. Cavalry School in San Antonio. In 1986, the heritage company moved its operation from San Antonio to El Paso, where it still handcrafts boots. Buy Now.

Prairie Man

LAND • $125

The creative team behind art and design studio LAND, Caleb Owen Everitt and Ryan Rhodes, work on typography and branding projects for the likes of Texas men’s shop STAG and national brands including Patagonia and Stumptown Coffee. Shop a selection of limited-edition prints, T-shirts, and more in their online store. Buy Now.

Indigo Bracelet Billy Baker • $80

Josh Madans, the dapper founder of Dallas-based Billy Baker Co., makes stylish and subtle bracelets and jewelry for men using beads sourced everywhere from Madagascar to Afghanistan. Buy Now. Hand-Carved El Paso Belt Best Made Co. • $298

Made in collaboration with El Paso Saddlery, which dates back to 1889, this classic Western belt gets a modern twist with sleek brass details. The floral motif is carefully carved by hand, meaning no two are alike. Buy Now.

