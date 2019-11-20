When a pregnant Nasiba Adilova, cofounder of Dallas-based the Tot, a chic kids’ online retailer, learned that her third child would be her first girl, she knew what the theme of the nursery would be: Madeline, one of her favorite children’s books. For Bella, born in February, Adilova created a whimsical space with the help of interior designer Angeline Guido Hall and muralist Craig Grimston. Grimston, of Muralicious, painted classic Parisian scenes on the walls for Bella—he had previously painted London images for the boys’ Paddington Bear–themed room. Another highlight is the wardrobe that looks like a dollhouse, complete with tiny window boxes filled with faux flowers. The Russian-born Adilova goes globe-trotting often with her family, posting highlights on her popular Instagram account: “As the children grow older, they learn and discover more on each trip.”
Tot Cofounder Nasiba Adilova’s Dream Nursery
The Dallas entrepreneur turned to a favorite children’s book for inspiration.
This article originally appeared in the December 2019 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Room for a Oui One.” Subscribe today.
