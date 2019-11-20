Style & Design

Tot Cofounder Nasiba Adilova’s Dream Nursery

The Dallas entrepreneur turned to a favorite children’s book for inspiration.

Nasiba Adilova
Lauren Smith Ford
December 2019
When a pregnant Nasiba Adilova, cofounder of Dallas-based the Tot, a chic kids’ online retailer, learned that her third child would be her first girl, she knew what the theme of the nursery would be: Madeline, one of her favorite children’s books. For Bella, born in February, Adilova created a whimsical space with the help of interior designer Angeline Guido Hall and muralist Craig Grimston. Grimston, of Muralicious, painted classic Parisian scenes on the walls for Bella—he had previously painted London images for the boys’ Paddington Bear–themed room. Another highlight is the wardrobe that looks like a dollhouse, complete with tiny window boxes filled with faux flowers. The Russian-born Adilova goes globe-trotting often with her family, posting highlights on her popular Instagram account: “As the children grow older, they learn and discover more on each trip.” 

Adilova and two of her three children play in the boys' room, which was inspired by "Paddington Bear," a nod to her husband's English roots.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Adilova got the idea for the Tot when she was pregnant with her first child and became frustrated with the lack of available stylish baby products that were free of harmful dyes and other materials.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

For her children's rooms, Adilova worked with designer Angeline Guido Hall and muralist Craig Grimston, both based in Dallas.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

The dollhouse in Bella's room is actually a custom wardrobe. Says Adilova: "I loved an idea of creating a dollhouse to use as a closet for a baby girl, and Angeline Guido Designs really helped me realize my vision and brought it into reality."

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Designer Angeline Guido Hall worked with local company Store Decor on the tree and the double-decker bus bunk beds in the boys' room.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

This article originally appeared in the December 2019 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Room for a Oui One.” Subscribe today.

Check out more of our Spaces series here.

Texas Monthly