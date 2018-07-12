Hold on there, pardner!

We see you're using an ad blocker.

Animated illustration of a stern looking sheriff tapping his boot to the ground.

We get it—you’re not here to read advertisements. But we rely on advertisers to support the quality journalism we work hard to produce. To support our work, consider signing up for our weekly newsletter (we won't bug you again) or whitelisting texasmonthly.com within your ad blocker. And, of course, please email us your feedback anytime.

Sign up for This Week in Texas newsletter

Get a free pass by signing up for our weekly editor's pick newsletter.

Unblock ads

Or, whitelist texasmonthly.com.

Style & Design

Take a Tour of Designer Hayden Lasher’s Childhood Home in Houston

The handbag mogul shares memories and favorite features of her father’s River Oaks estate.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Date
Jul 12, 2018
Share
Notes

Photograph by Wynn Myers

After almost a decade in New York City, Hayden Lasher, the celebrated handbag designer and great-grandniece of fashion icon Henri Bendel, has returned to her hometown of Houston with her husband and young daughter. While they renovate a house in Tanglewood, she is spending time in her childhood home in River Oaks where her father, Alfred William Lasher III, still lives. “I have so many memories from this house—rolling down the hill in the backyard, putting on choreographed dances in the foyer, creating concoctions in the kitchen of anything and everything we can find in the kitchen,” she says of the home, which was built in 1965. “The house has always had that extra touch of glamour that has inspired many of my designs.” She shared a tour of the grand estate’s storied rooms, which are filled with art, fine French antiques, rare books, hand-painted walls, and plush textiles. “The best part about being back in Texas is the people. Being near my family has been a huge positive, and everyone here is so friendly,” she says. “You can’t beat Southern hospitality.”

A nook in the living room features a Louis XV writing table and Louis XVI cartel clock.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Alfred Lasher is a collector of rare books, so he can often be found in the library. The walnut-paneled room features Flemish tapestries and a Knole sofa.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

The "Elene" Belgian bag from Hayden's eponymous line is made with Italian crocodile embossed leather. The bow is a homage to the one that adorns the loafers of Belgian Shoes, another family business and an institution on NYC's East 55th that's beloved by many Texans.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

The soft palette of the hand-painted Gracie wallpaper makes the dining room one of Hayden's favorite rooms in the house. It's also where she hosted the first trunk show for her classic line of architectural bags in exotic leathers.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

The mirror and mantel are both 18th-century French pieces. The French influence is present throughout the home.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

The corridor that leads to the kitchen "is remarkably unharmed despite all the roller blading we did here as children," Hayden says.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Hayden calls the family kitchen, the "hub of the house." The bookcase belonged to her grandmother and is filled with all of her favorite cookbooks.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

The walls in the light-filled breakfast room are hand-painted. This is also where the family sets up a vodka and caviar bar for their annual holiday party.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Fortuny wall fabric (used on the pillows as well) provides the backdrop for a painting by Marià Fortuny.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Hayden's childhood room that she shared with her sister features a pair of Dorothy Doughty's bird sculptures in the top right corner.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

"I remember thinking this bathtub felt like a swimming pool when I was a little girl," she says. "It used to be surrounded by oversized perfume bottles that I always admired."

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

"The patio is where everyone ends up congregating when there is a party," Hayden says. The dining room's Juliet doors open up to the front terrace that overlooks the whole property.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

The guard house stands watch at the front of the property.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Many garden features are found on the grounds. The waterfall leads down into a stream. "My brother and I used to love rolling down this hill when we were kids," she says.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Take a Tour of Designer Hayden Lasher’s Childhood Home in Houston

A nook in the living room features a Louis XV writing table and Louis XVI cartel clock.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Alfred Lasher is a collector of rare books, so he can often be found in the library. The walnut-paneled room features Flemish tapestries and a Knole sofa.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

The "Elene" Belgian bag from Hayden's eponymous line is made with Italian crocodile embossed leather. The bow is a homage to the one that adorns the loafers of Belgian Shoes, another family business and an institution on NYC's East 55th that's beloved by many Texans.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

The soft palette of the hand-painted Gracie wallpaper makes the dining room one of Hayden's favorite rooms in the house. It's also where she hosted the first trunk show for her classic line of architectural bags in exotic leathers.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

The mirror and mantel are both 18th-century French pieces. The French influence is present throughout the home.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

The corridor that leads to the kitchen "is remarkably unharmed despite all the roller blading we did here as children," Hayden says.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Hayden calls the family kitchen, the "hub of the house." The bookcase belonged to her grandmother and is filled with all of her favorite cookbooks.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

The walls in the light-filled breakfast room are hand-painted. This is also where the family sets up a vodka and caviar bar for their annual holiday party.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Fortuny wall fabric (used on the pillows as well) provides the backdrop for a painting by Marià Fortuny.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Hayden's childhood room that she shared with her sister features a pair of Dorothy Doughty's bird sculptures in the top right corner.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

"I remember thinking this bathtub felt like a swimming pool when I was a little girl," she says. "It used to be surrounded by oversized perfume bottles that I always admired."

Photograph by Wynn Myers

"The patio is where everyone ends up congregating when there is a party," Hayden says. The dining room's Juliet doors open up to the front terrace that overlooks the whole property.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

The guard house stands watch at the front of the property.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Many garden features are found on the grounds. The waterfall leads down into a stream. "My brother and I used to love rolling down this hill when we were kids," she says.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Trending

  1. YWCA Executive and Daughter Have Run-in With Customs Agent Over Their Different Surnames

    July 9, 2018 By Robert Moore

  2. Road Map: The Best Pitmaster Pit Stops in Texas

    July 5, 2018 By Texas Monthly

  3. The Texanist: Where Have All the Horny Toads Gone?

    July 8, 2018 By David Courtney

Share
Tags: Style, Alfred Lasher, Hayden Lasher, River Oaks Houston

Comments

Recommended

01
Liz Lambert Marfa
Go Inside Hotelier Liz Lambert’s Private Marfa Retreat

By Lauren Smith Ford

02
Whataburger Wedding
Of Course Texans Celebrate Their Weddings at Whataburger

By Dan Solomon

03
Five Finds
Five Finds: Treehouses in Utopia, a Garden Delivered, and More

By Lauren Smith Ford

04
Kori Green
Kori Green Rocks On With Her Jewelry Line

By Lauren Smith Ford

05
How to Survive the Texas Summer in Style

By Lauren Smith Ford

06
A Home for Two Creative Powerhouses

By Lauren Smith Ford

07
Brooklyn Decker
What’s in Your Closet, Brooklyn Decker?

By Lauren Smith Ford

08
Home Slice
First Look Inside the New Home Slice

By Lauren Smith Ford

09
Five Finds: Texans at the Met Ball, a Seasonal Dinner Series

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
Chef Johnny Hernandez Turns His Home Into an Art-filled Wonderland

By Lauren Smith Ford

11
James Avery
Thank You, James Avery, for My Charmed Life

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Art dinner
Style Roundup: The Contemporary’s Art Dinner

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

Take a Tour of Designer Hayden Lasher’s Childhood Home in Houston

By Lauren Smith Ford

Pro-Choice Advocates Worry About What Kavanaugh Nomination Will Mean for Roe v. Wade

By Doyin Oyeniyi

Recipes to Help You Celebrate National Pecan Pie Day

By Doyin Oyeniyi

El Paso’s Desert Oak Barbecue Has Come a Long Way

By Daniel Vaughn

There Are Six Ways to Say ‘Pecan,’ But Only One That’s Right

By John Nova Lomax

Democrat Justin Nelson’s Campaign Is Making a Lot of Noise About Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Indictment

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Kacey Musgraves Brings the ‘9 To 5’ Fire In Her ‘High Horse’ Music Video

By Dan Solomon

The Cowboys Need Earl Thomas Because Earl Thomas Loves Them So Much

By Dan Solomon

Plane Bae Teaches Us That Other People’s Lives Are Not a Movie for Us to Watch

By Dan Solomon

In El Paso, Immigrants Reunited With Their Small Children Tell Their Stories of Detention, Separation, and Release

By Robert Moore

And Now, Some Little-Known Facts About Texas

By Texas Monthly

A Hologram of Roy Orbison Is Going on Tour

By Dan Solomon

Texas Monthly