Whimsical Austin Cottage Full of Surprises

Expertly curated, über-masculine, and all-around-cool men’s shop Stag Provisions for Men started on South Congress Avenue in Austin in December of 2009. Stocked with an enviable collection of jeans, sturdy yet stylish work boots, a year-round run of plaid shirts in every color, cozy sweaters in the winter and swimwear in the summer, the concept immediately resonated with discerning dude shoppers (and women, too, like Fixer Upper‘s Joanna Gaines, who has been known to shop there on Austin visits). Stag, co-owned by Steve Shuck and Don Weir, now has four locations in Texas—South Congress and Domain Northside in Austin, Westheimer Road in Houston, and Cole Avenue in Dallas—as well as one in Venice, California.

Part of the brand’s success is due to Shuck’s expert skills as an interior and retail display designer. He worked in corporate retail around the world for the likes of Gap before deciding he wanted to do something “more personal and special”—he moved to Austin in 2005 and opened Mercury Design Studio in the Second Street District. Shuck has always had a knack for design. “I’ve always loved creating a cozy space for myself. I remember wallpapering my own bedroom when I was 12 years old, because I thought it looked cool in a TV show I watched,” he says.

Shuck brought big style to his almost 1,000-square-foot cottage in Austin’s Hyde Park neighborhood near the University of Texas. Take a tour through its charming 1930s-era rooms.

Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie Photograph by Jessica Attie