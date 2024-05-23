Imagine you’re a famous child actor turned hip-hop artist who spent the first part of the month getting annihilated in a battle with the only rapper to ever win the Pulitzer Prize, and you need somewhere to disappear and lick your wounds. You could do worse, in a place to hunker down, than a $15 million resort turned private estate out by Brenham. Who would think to look for one of the defining pop stars of the twenty-first century there?

That might not have been something Drake factored in when he finalized the purchase of the former Inn at Dos Brisas, in Washington County, last fall, but now that he’s been publicly revealed as the owner, we can assume it’s a handy side benefit. Situated roughly halfway between Houston (a city for which Drake has long expressed an affinity) and Austin (a city that has better barbecue), the sprawling grounds Drake can now call home give him easy access to the best Texas has to offer. He can get to Houston to be photographed hanging with the Astros; he can go to Austin the next time he’s booked to headline Austin City Limits; should he develop an interest in Texas history, he can thrill to the lore of Washington-on-the-Brazos, the famed birthplace of the state, a place that proudly boasts—in a fashion Drake might appreciate—that it’s “where Texas became Texas.” He could even, if he chose, take his six-year-old son on a tour of Blue Bell Creameries (although if you believe Kendrick Lamar, he don’t know nothin’ ’bout that).

So what all did Drake actually get for his $15 million? Let’s take a look at the amenities available to Aubrey Drake Graham in his new Texas home away from home.

An aerial view of the ranch. James Phaorone

313 Acres of Texas Land

Back when Drake’s property was a resort, guests received access to golf carts in order to get around—which makes sense when a property sprawls over 313 acres. So let’s just start by pointing out that this is more than just a mansion. Drake owns a true estate in Texas now.

A 42-acre FDA-Certified Organic Farm

Drake has been many things in his life. He’s been Jimmy, the Degrassi High basketball star who gets injured in a school shooting and begins using a wheelchair and, eventually, treating Ashley better. He’s been a Lil Wayne protegé with a “started from the bottom” persona (if “the bottom” is an seven-season run on a beloved television show); he’s been the “Champagne Papi” alter ego, boasting of his love for Selena and collaborating with Bad Bunny; he’s been an icon in his native Toronto; and he’s been one of the biggest pop stars in the world. One thing he hasn’t been, though, is a farmer.

That could change now that he owns the property in Washington County, which includes a 42-acre farm that’s been certified organic by the Food and Drug Administration. The next time he finds himself outmatched in a battle, he can head on down to Texas, grow his own food, and—should he choose—never emerge again.

In addition to the 42 acres of organic farmland on the property, year-round cultivation is possible because of a state-of-the-art greenhouse. Eighty percent of what the grounds held when the property was a resort were heirloom varieties of pumpkins, tomatoes, and other crops—and there were also more ordinary varieties of everything from cilantro to garlic to strawberries.

During the Dos Brisas days, the property’s most luxurious accommodations were its five full houses, appointed throughout with thoughtful, romantic details. These properties were decked out with cathedral ceilings, French oak floors, screened porches, and private plunge pools. (They also didn’t come cheap: during peak times, they started at $995 a night.)

If you’re wondering what one man needs with five separate houses on the same property, well, you’re asking the wrong question—because this is only the beginning.

During Drake’s recent feud with Kendrick Lamar, a critical question emerged over just how “inner” Drake’s inner circle really was. (Somebody was feeding Kendrick photos of Drake’s Ozempic prescription, after all.) If Drake is interested in creating a hierarchical situation to indicate which of his friends he likes best and which are on the outs, he could do worse than owning a property where some guests get accommodations with personal pools, while others are stuffed into puny eight-hundred-square-foot casitas whose primary amenities are gas fireplaces that you’d have to be a masochist to turn on seven months of the year.

In addition to all of these accommodations, there’s also plenty of space to hang out in the property’s biggest building, if you’re truly on the inside.

The pool at the main house. James Phaorone

The real showstopper of Drake’s new compound is its main house, which is roughly the size of a Walgreens. When the property was open to the public, the dining room—with its epic fireplace and old-world bar—attracted guests eager to consume food, much of which was prepared from ingredients grown and raised on the property, in the most luxurious of accommodations. Whoever Drake’s chef is, they’ll have some truly impressive options for serving meals for the OVO roster—all of whom will be able to enjoy themselves in the resort-style pool or by lounging on the sundeck.

A Seven-Thousand-Bottle Wine Cellar

We assume Drake will fill it mostly with champagne.

A Shooting Range, Basketball Courts, and Tennis Courts

We know Drake is a basketball fan (he’s long championed the Toronto Raptors, though if he starts spending a lot of time in Brenham, perhaps his loyalties will shift to the Rockets). It’s unclear how much interest he has in clay shooting, and his relationship to tennis is a bit complicated; early in his career, he was romantically linked to Serena Williams, though neither star ever confirmed a relationship. He did diss her husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, on the 2022 song “Middle of the Ocean,” so we assume that he’s still got some feelings to work through—and, by association, perhaps tennis? If he chooses to dedicate himself to improving the game, at least this purchase gives him ample opportunity to do so.

The indoor riding ring. James Phaorone The equestrian facilities. James Phaorone

A Stable, a Riding Ring, and a Herd of Horses

When Drake announced last fall that he’d purchased a property in Texas—without revealing where it was (he said it was in Houston, although it’s actually about seventy miles northwest of the city)—he teased a tantalizing detail: it came with horses! Ten of them, to be specific, although four are boarding horses, which means they’re merely under Drake’s care, not his property. Still, if Drake wants to take up horseback riding—and isn’t that a funny image? Let’s all pause for a moment to appreciate the image of Drake on a horse—he’ll have plenty of opportunity to do so at the site’s robust equestrian facilities. Drake on a horse!