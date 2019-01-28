The cold temperatures and strong winds of winter can bring an onslaught of beauty obstacles. Whether you’re tackling dry skin, chapped lips, or frizzy hair—or you just want to revamp your skincare routine—brands from across the Lone Star state have you covered, from a tried-and-true classic like Mary Kay to a rising star like Drunk Elephant. Here’s our roundup of winter beauty products to get you through the cold Texas weather, from a hydrating mask that soothes dry lips to a serum that leaves you glowing.

For a Dehydrated Face

Austin-based celebrity aesthetician Renee Rouleau has formulated an extensive line of products catering to nine different skin types. For extra hydration, swap out your daily moisturizer for her Hydraboost Rescue Cream, which helps fight dehydration, redness, and inflammation through the winter.

Dry skin can also lead to flakiness and dullness, which light exfoliation can alleviate. A go-to favorite is Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment from Houston-based Sunday Riley. The multitasking formula eliminates any buildup from dead skin cells and brightens to reduce dullness on all skin types and tones.

Also founded and headquartered in Houston, Drunk Elephant has become one of the most buzzworthy skincare lines of the past few years. The company’s award-winning T.L.C. Babyfacial exfoliator has AHA and BHA properties, which promote cell turnover and give your skin the glow it needs for winter.

Protect the thinnest layer of skin on your face with eye cream. Indulge Soothing Eye Gel, the all-in-one best-selling product from Dallas beauty company Mary Kay, calms inflammation, increases moisture, and firms the skin around your eyes.

For Frizzy Hair

Temperature drops and windchill can cause hair to become dry and unmanageable. Weekly hair masks help ensure that you’re giving your locks enough moisture. The Urban Antidotes Level 2 Recovery Treatment Mask from Lewisville-based TIGI is a great option, working twice as hard as a regular conditioner to combat frizz and signs of damage.

For everyday defrizzing, turn to Verb’s restorative Ghost Oil. Its key ingredients are bamboo extract and moringa seed oil, known for moisturizing and strengthening hair. Use it on damp hair for best results and extra heat styling protection. The Austin company promises clean and safe products that are free of parabens, harmful sulfates, and gluten, which can strip natural oils and cause dryness.

For Dry Hands

Even when the weather calls for sweaters instead of skin-baring sundresses, SPF is still a must. San Antonio’s rising beauty brand, Supergoop!, provides a whole line of SPF-packed products to prevent sun damage from head to toe. One of their essential items is the Forever Young Hand Cream, which works miracles on dry skin by quickly absorbing and keeping your hands nourished and supple.

Founded by Curran Dandurand and Emily Dalton, Carrollton-based Jack Black focuses on making vegan, paraben-free skin and hair care products for men. Their Industrial Strength Hand Healer is made to diminish rough calluses and relieve unsightly cuticles with its nongreasy, antioxidant-rich formula.

For Chapped Lips

For those fighting chapped lips, Milk + Honey’s lip butter is a savior. It comes in two different essential oil blends, vanilla and cardamom or almond and lemon, and is made with organic ingredients. Known for their salons and spas, the Austin company makes a range of bath, body, and home products.

Born and raised in Dallas, Real Housewives star D’andra Simmons has launched a cruelty-free, Aloe-based skin care line, Hard Morning Good Night. The Pretty Pout Mask Set comes with three types of lip masks: an anti-aging mask targeting fine lines and skin renewal, a collagen booster mask for fuller lips, and an extra hydrating mask for smoothing and brightening. All three have moisturizing ingredients and work against getting chapped lips.

For the Winter Doldrums

Anti-inflammatory properties make rose water a simple solution for reducing redness during the cold months. Austin’s Slow North offers an organic rosewater facial mist for whenever you need to freshen up. Use it before moisturizing, after a long day, or anytime in between.

Austin startup Phlur creates nontoxic, hypoallergenic scents. The Ameline candle combines notes of rose, Italian bergamot, patchouli, and pink pepper for a comforting and energizing fragrance perfect for warming up the winter months.

Milk + Honey’s calming bath soaks made with skin-nourishing oils are the perfect antidote to cold-weather blues. De-stress with their lavender, neroli, and chamomile blend or opt for soothing notes of cardamom, vetiver, and sandalwood.