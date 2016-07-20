Collection

Summer Eats

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Take advantage of these long summer days to grill, eat, and drink the best that Texas has to offer. Wondering where to eat? We’ve got you. Want some killer recipes for the grill or slow cooker? Come this way. The coolest cocktails? They’re here!

Summertime Vittles

Where to Eat Now

Instant Pot Recipes

The Coolest Concoctions

Chilton
The Chilton

Apr 20, 2016 By Courtney Bond

West Texas’s claim on this fizzy, lemony cocktail is unprovable? We’ll drink to that.

Texas Cookbooks
Sponsored
Grill Like a Texan: How to Grill a Steak

Jun 26, 2019 By TM Promotions

 Choose a grill-worthy cut. For a tender steak, look to cuts such as ribeye, strip steak, and top sirloin. Flat iron, skirt and flank steaks are leaner and benefit from marinating. Avoid excessive edge fat and gristle, and look for fresh, deep-red color. H-E-B makes this easy on… Read Story

Latest

A Restored Cult Film Starring Bill Paxton Gets a Fort Worth Premiere This Week

By Michael Hall

Collection: Summer Eats

By Texas Monthly

The Best Thing in Texas: Tim Duncan is a Spur Once More

By Cat Cardenas

August 2019: Roar of the Crowd

By Texas Monthly

In Defense of the Explosive ‘Veronica Mars’ Finale (Spoilers Ahead)

By Dan Solomon and Emily McCullar

From the Editor, August 2019

By Dan Goodgame

Meanwhile, in Texas: A Bexar County Inmate Flooded His Cell During an Escape Attempt

By Leif Reigstad

Autopsy Offers Jarring New Details About the Death of a 16-Year-Old Guatemalan Boy

By Robert Moore

Should You Shave Your Dog in the Summertime?

By Dan Solomon

Crowdsourcing Justice

By Michael Hall

UT Southwestern’s Cutting-Edge Battle Against Rare, Fatal Childhood Diseases

By Jason Heid

These Celebs Got a Boost from Richard Linklater

By Dan Solomon

Texas Monthly