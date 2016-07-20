Summer Eats

Take advantage of these long summer days to grill, eat, and drink the best that Texas has to offer. Wondering where to eat? We’ve got you. Want some killer recipes for the grill or slow cooker? Come this way. The coolest cocktails? They’re here!
Summertime Vittles
It’s what’s for dinner. And lunch. And breakfast. And snack time.
They’re not actually barbecued, but one bite and you’ll forgive that.
Bring some oompah to your summer picnic.
When the pride of Pecos gets overripe, you don’t have to throw it out.
Reel in this tasty catch any way you can.
It don’t need no fancy name.
Where to Eat Now
Where to eat now: The state’s best chefs take eclectic to a whole new level. Read Story
Instant Pot Recipes
It requires some advanced skills to create, but the delicious caramel sauce sets this dessert apart and makes the effort worth it.
Two Texas favorites combine for a unique barbecue sauce to slather on your meat.
Orange slices make the difference in cooking this sweet, meaty taco filling.
Put those different settings to work to make a smooth, flavorful bowl of the unofficial comfort (and party!) food of Texas.
The Coolest Concoctions
West Texas’s claim on this fizzy, lemony cocktail is unprovable? We’ll drink to that.
Neither Mexican nor martini.
Add some spice to that next pool party.
These tropical drinks are a breeze to make.
Any of these 37 vintages from throughout the state make for a perfect accompaniment—and bit of relief—to the season’s heat.
The Dallas bar and eatery offers a delightful drink selection based on agave- and cane-based spirits.
This new, genteel club in the inn's basement specializes in top-notch cocktails, served with a side of jazz.
The popular food writer has struck a chord with ’Indian-ish,’ which features easy recipes from her working mother.
Texas Cookbooks
The Superica restaurateur offers recipes for comfort classics, from the famous Felix queso to grilled Gulf oysters divorciados.
Along with Jordan Mackay, the acclaimed pitmaster writes the definitive guide to steaks, which is out now.
Food writer Lisa Fain discusses why she just moved back to Dallas from New York and shares her recipe for Herrera's Crazy Nachos (which she won't have to make as much anymore).
The family behind the iconic San Antonio restaurant reveals its Tex-Mex secrets.
A new cookbook by Paula Disbrowe, who shared Memorial Day tips with us, makes a good case for cooking out as much as you can.
Cheryl Jamison’s new cookbook adapts Texas classics for busy chefs.
Choose a grill-worthy cut. For a tender steak, look to cuts such as ribeye, strip steak, and top sirloin. Flat iron, skirt and flank steaks are leaner and benefit from marinating. Avoid excessive edge fat and gristle, and look for fresh, deep-red color. H-E-B makes this easy on… Read Story
Quench your thirst this summer with this refreshing twist on a classic drink. Read Story