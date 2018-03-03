An El Paso man thinks he's got a good candidate for Texas History Month. Is he right? Yes, but . . .
Alamo
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced a commemoration of the Battle of the Alamo that includes the historically questionable John Wayne movie.
The former land commissioner is challenging Bush in the primary to stop him from changing the Shrine of Texas.
Discovering the Mosheim school.
Long may Bella keep the grounds free of rodents.
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas aren’t giving up the Alamo without a fight. This should surprise exactly no one.
Governor Greg Abbott’s honeymoon shadow, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s prayers, and an effort to keep the United Nations out of the Alamo.
With rattlesnake skin tacked to the particleboard walls, wagon wheel chandeliers, and black-and-white-checked tablecloths, Willie’s aesthetic can be described Little House on the Prairie chic. This joint has a large menu that caters to local tastes (brisket tacos, fajita plates), and it was packed during the weekday lunch rush. Meats…
For the first time since it was penned by commander William Barret Travis 177 years ago.
They’ve got lots of meat options at Willie’s, and the longer we stood in the cafeteria line, the easier it was to convince myself to order them all. Well, I didn’t quite get them all, but I do admire that Willie’s will sell you any amount of…