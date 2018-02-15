The debut of a destination showpiece on the University of Texas campus marks a turning point for the Capital City.
Art
A summit on art and activism at Houston’s Day for Night festival pulled no punches.
The 2017 Texas Biennial offers work from Texans around the state and across the border.
Ken Robison has been an artist for decades, but when he was asked to make the State Fair's butter sculpture, he got to use a new medium.
Murals at the intersection of Twelfth and Chicon on Austin’s East side were painted over recently, while famous images in the city’s tourist neighborhoods have become institutions.
The state's best repositories of art, historical objects, and natural wonders.
Austin concert posters.
The 76-year-old Amarilloan gained international fame for funding the Cadillac Ranch art installation, which turns forty this weekend. But his legacy was tainted by sordid allegations of sexual abuse.
We'll never know who Farrah truly loved, but everybody has agreed that the painting belongs to Ryan O'Neal.
His "World Leaders" series of portraits opened last week at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, albeit to mixed reviews. What should the former President paint next?