BBQ History
The History of the Pig Stands

Feb 18, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

Brisket may dominate barbecue menus in Texas today, but nearly a century ago, a Dallas institution built its mighty restaurant empire on a simple Tennessee-style barbecued-pork sandwich: the “Pig Sandwich.” Perhaps some already know that I’m referring to the signature item served at the Pig Stand, a Dallas-based chain that formed…
Inauguration Barbecue

Jan 20, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

Later today, after the inauguration of Greg Abbott as the forty-eighth governor of Texas, 17,000 hungry ticket holders clamoring for food will line up for lunch on the Capitol grounds in Austin. Forty-five minutes later, they’ll all have a full plate of barbecue. At least that’s what mega-caterer Eddie Deen has…
All About the Sauce

Dec 2, 2014 By Daniel Vaughn

Conventional wisdom holds that traditional Texas barbecue doesn’t need to be sauced. That Texans have an aversion to the stuff. Case in point? A recent primer on national barbecue styles in America on Eater noted that “while the rest of the nation is busy making barbecue sauces, many places in…
Texas Treasures

Nov 26, 2014 By Daniel Vaughn

The popularity of Texas barbecue—and specifically Texas-style smoked brisket—has launched a frenzy of new activity. New joints pop up all the time, and relatively new pitmasters are hailed as masters of craft. Many of these places and people are deserving of considerable attention and high praise, but we shouldn’t lose sight of what…
Austin BBQ Explosion

Feb 1, 2014 By Daniel Vaughn

Sixty-six years ago on January 29, 1948, rush hour in downtown Austin was given a jolt by an explosion. A small barbecue joint called the West Sixth Street Barbecue & Market was left in shambles. The news was reported as far away as Sweetwater where the snippet in the February…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly