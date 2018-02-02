A Texas Tech undergrad makes the case for the breakfast taco's not-so-poor relation.
The hook ’em sign in donut form has been a part of the bakery’s brand for years—but UT lawyers are suddenly unhappy.
OK, sure. Now, can we stop talking about this?
As SXSW approaches, Austin once more claims to be the home of the breakfast taco—and San Antonians aren’t having any of it.
Offering fine advice since 2007.
Breakfast! A multi-generational history of the breakfast taco, via Austin institution the Tamale House. Excerpted from the new book "Austin Breakfast Tacos."
The city has already adopted several Texas dishes, including barbecue, kolaches, and Frito pie. Now a few restaurants are serving up breakfast tacos, much to the delight of Tex-pats and New York natives.
Ernesto Garza said that the image of the Christian Messiah in his tortilla was "a miracle."
First it was barbecue, then it was Frito pie. Now, breakfast tacos are the next big thing in Brooklyn. Which makes us wonder, is there a bagel exchange program?
A tribute.