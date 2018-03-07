Brisket
The Year Old Brisket

Jan 19, 2017 By Daniel Vaughn

After thousands of barbecue meals, I’ve never been struck ill by smoked meat. Maybe it’s the long cooking time, or the preservative qualities provided by a layer of wood smoke, or maybe I’ve just been lucky. Either way, I put that streak to the test over the weekend. “How long…
Smoked in Texas: Dry-Aged Brisket at Killen’s Barbecue

Sep 27, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

The experimentation never seems to end at Killen’s Barbecue in Pearland. Some days you can do a side-by-side taste test of different beef rib varieties, on others owner Ronnie Killen and pitmaster Manny Torres are serving flights of various smoked briskets. And when I stopped in last week they…

