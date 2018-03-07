It started with a sad photo of brisket.
Brooklyn
Cooking barbecue like the masters is something plenty of us aspire to do. Thousands of videos and cookbooks have been published on the matter, but the best way to know the quality you’re aiming for is to experience it firsthand. Take a bite of a beef rib in Taylor or snap into…
Billy Durney is a native of Brooklyn, so it wasn’t difficult to choose the small Red Hook neighborhood in which he opened his barbecue joint, Hometown Bar-B-Que. He called it “Hometown” because this is where both his grandmothers…