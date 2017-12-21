The Austin-based office captured third place for the botched investigation of state representative Dawnna Dukes.
Bum Steers
The outgoing congressman takes eighth place for his refusal to face the truth about climate change.
The East Texas congressman takes seventh place for his wack-job debut as an infographic creator.
Our lieutenant governor, for his eagerness to squander his power, waste our time, and drag Texas politics into the bathroom, is our Bum Steer of the Year.
The Mistress of the Elements occupies second place—for being really, really mean to Texas.
The eight infamous Steers celebrated elsewhere in this package had a lot of company this year in our hall of shame. Here are another fifty or so Texans deserving of some ignominy.
Landing in fourth place, the state government’s also-ran loyal opposition, for going missing in action, year after year.
In fifth place: the excitable radio host, for saying so many crazy things that his unsuccessful and very public child custody battle wasn’t the most embarrassing thing that happened to him this year.
It took nine years for him to meat his match.
