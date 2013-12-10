camping
The Texanist

Dec 10, 2013 By David Courtney

Our estimable advice columnist on when teenagers should be allowed to go on unchaperoned coed camping trips, whether Coloradans hate Texans, and more.
Into the Wild

Jan 21, 2013 By Charlie Llewellin

Out of more than half a million acres of state parks and natural areas, we’ve chosen the ten best trips—where to camp, what to do, and what to look for when you head to the nearest town
Toilet Paper Fire Burns 53,000 Acres

Apr 27, 2012 By Jason Cohen

Thirty-year-old Rodrigo Ulloa-Esquivel of El Paso attempted to "leave no trace" by burning his used toilet paper, but ended up starting a devastating wildfire in New Mexico's Lincoln National Forest. 
Outdoors 101

May 31, 2011 By Brian D. Sweany

Nothing marks an expert camper more than a mastery of the essential skills, so study up on these backwoods tricks before your next expedition.
Bentsen–Rio Grande

May 31, 2011 By Charlie Llewellin

Where it is: 2800 S. Bentsen Palm Dr., MissionWhat you’ll do: Look at birds. Eat. Look at birds. Sleep. Look at birdsWhere you’ll sleep: Book a spot at a local RV parkWhat you’ll learn: Chachalacas are named for their call, a rowdy cha-cha-lac We imagine that a…
Ray Roberts Lake

May 31, 2011 By Charlie Llewellin

Where it is: 10 miles north of Denton What you’ll do: Biking, horseback riding, and kayak­ing, but don’t forget to stop and watch the sunset Where you’ll sleep: Camp near the water’s edge, which is close to numerous sites in Quail Run What you’ll learn: How to…

