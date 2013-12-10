Our estimable advice columnist on when teenagers should be allowed to go on unchaperoned coed camping trips, whether Coloradans hate Texans, and more.
Out of more than half a million acres of state parks and natural areas, we’ve chosen the ten best trips—where to camp, what to do, and what to look for when you head to the nearest town
Our outdoors guru on exploring the state’s parks, getting lost, and being next to alligators.
Thirty-year-old Rodrigo Ulloa-Esquivel of El Paso attempted to "leave no trace" by burning his used toilet paper, but ended up starting a devastating wildfire in New Mexico's Lincoln National Forest.
Nothing marks an expert camper more than a mastery of the essential skills, so study up on these backwoods tricks before your next expedition.
How I learned to (sort of) love camping.
Even more camping suggestions, from El Paso's Franklin Mountains to Caddo Lake in East Texas.
Where it is: 2800 S. Bentsen Palm Dr., MissionWhat you’ll do: Look at birds. Eat. Look at birds. Sleep. Look at birdsWhere you’ll sleep: Book a spot at a local RV parkWhat you’ll learn: Chachalacas are named for their call, a rowdy cha-cha-lac We imagine that a…
Where it is: 10 miles north of Denton What you’ll do: Biking, horseback riding, and kayaking, but don’t forget to stop and watch the sunset Where you’ll sleep: Camp near the water’s edge, which is close to numerous sites in Quail Run What you’ll learn: How to…