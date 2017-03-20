Generations of Willie devotees came together to revel in music and good times with the Red Headed Stranger in his own backyard.
The Austin-based one-man band channels George Jones to create a honky-tonk ballad that’s the perfect soundtrack for drowning your woes in the company of your demons..
Veteran Nashville songwriter Jim Lauderdale debuts a fresh take on the song he wrote that George Strait made a classic.
Or “Ameripolitan,” the term Dale Watson coined to distinguish his music from the pop country of today.
Kenny Rogers, who has a new album, “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” talks about country versus pop, choosing duet partners, and never letting the audience down.
Watch Lyle and fiddler/back-up singer Luke Bulla break out "Cowboy Man," "If You Were to Wake Up," and "Good Intentions."
Rock and Country music met in Austin. That friendship may make the state.
How did Lloyd Maines get to be a revered guitarist and record producer? How did his daughter Natalie find fame as a Dixie Chick? Chalk it up to musicianship—and kinship.
Buddy Holly. Waylon Jennings. Carolyn Hester. The Hancocks. The Flatlanders. An oral history of the state's most storied music scene.
How has Jacksonville native Neal McCoy, a self-described “easy-listenin’ kinda guy,” managed to sell five million country CDs and cassettes? It has little to do with his singing.