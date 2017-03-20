Country
Getting to Know Mr. Rogers

Oct 14, 2013 By Andy Langer

Kenny Rogers, who has a new album, “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” talks about country versus pop, choosing duet partners, and never letting the audience down.
Y’all in the Family

Apr 30, 2000 By Joe Nick Patoski

How did Lloyd Maines get to be a revered guitarist and record producer? How did his daughter Natalie find fame as a Dixie Chick? Chalk it up to musicianship—and kinship.
Gotta Lubbock

Apr 30, 2000 By Michael Hall

Buddy Holly. Waylon Jennings. Carolyn Hester. The Hancocks. The Flatlanders. An oral history of the state's most storied music scene.

The Entertainer

Mar 1, 1998 By Jamie Fields

How has Jacksonville native Neal McCoy, a self-described “easy-listenin’ kinda guy,” managed to sell five million country CDs and cassettes? It has little to do with his singing.

