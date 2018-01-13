A Flatonia man thinks Tim McGraw can afford a better looking cowboy hat
cowboy hats
Talking points for legislators opposed to making the cowboy hat the official state hat of Texas.
Offering fine advice since 2007.
They protect you from rain and shine, sure. But they oughta look good too.
The Material A cowboy hat is a beloved possession: It fans fires, it blocks the rain, it gives shade—and it lends authenticity at any honky-tonk or greased-pig contest. But it’s also an extension of one’s personality, so commissioning one takes serious thought (and serious dough: from $300 to $1,500). The…
Whether it’s made of straw or ermine, this is the cowboy hat.