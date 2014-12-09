During World War II, Isamu Taniguchi was one of six-thousand-plus immigrants sent to a little-known internment camp in South Texas for being a suspected spy. In this excerpt from her new book, Jan Jarboe Russell uncovers how he and his family emerged unbroken.
Crystal City
From the Great Storm washing ashore in Galveston to Charles Elmer Doolin cooking up the frito in San Antonio
From the Great Storm washing ashore in Galveston to Charles Elmer Doolin cooking up the frito in San Antonio
Observant Houstonians have discovered a new holy image in a mundane object.