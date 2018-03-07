Texas Democrats had their best off-year primary turnout since 2002 and still had fewer voters than the Republicans.
”They’ve already disgraced it once. I’m not going to let them do it a second time.”
Abbott and Patrick are bringing the power of incumbency to bear against a Rebellion of educators, business leaders and moderate Republicans.
Our lieutenant governor, for his eagerness to squander his power, waste our time, and drag Texas politics into the bathroom, is our Bum Steer of the Year.
Guest Column: Don’t keep Texas on the same dangerously anti-business, discriminatory path.
The anti-transgender bathroom bill debate is a strike against any Texas city getting the Amazon HQ2.
A cartoon about the current state of the gubernatorial race.
Dan Patrick’s defense of state education spending is also a pretty good argument for an income tax.
Dan Patrick’s Scorched-Earth Potty Politics.
Readers respond to the February 2017 issue.