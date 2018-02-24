A New Braunfels man thinks that Texas's oldest dance hall deserves a little more respect.
Dance Halls
The honky-tonk celebrates its seventy-fifth anniversary with two Texas country icons.
Press your jeans, pull on your boots, shine up your buckle, and come along on this two-stepping tour of classic country dance halls, from Tom Sefcik Hall, in Seaton, to Club Westerner, in Victoria.
When country hunk Billy Ray Cyrus his megahit “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992, country dancing—or at least a modern version of it—returned to vogue. Cyrus’ novelty song was released with a video that showed a line dance specifically created for the song, and—in a flashback to the Urban Cowboy craze of…