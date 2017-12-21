david koresh

David Koresh
The Fire That Time

Mar 31, 2008 By Pamela Colloff

On April 19, 1993, the world watched as the Branch Davidian compound, outside Waco, burned to the ground after a 51-day standoff. Fifteen years later, witnesses and participants—from federal agents to loyal followers of David Koresh—remember what they saw during the deadliest law enforcement operation in U.S. history.

Walking Among Ghosts

Apr 1, 2003 By Jordan Breal

Senior editor Michael Hall revisits Waco's Branch Davidians and describes the challenges and nuances of writing about the remaining followers and the controversies of their tragic history.

