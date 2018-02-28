We all knew it. Now we're vindicated.
dez bryant
Fans have suggested that Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dez Bryant have all the leverage. Is that true?
The most exciting Cowboys team in a generation was built, not bought—and that has made all the difference.
The Cowboys’ star wide receiver is the first football player to appear on the cover of the rock magazine since Jim McMahon back in 1986.
If the Cowboys’ top receiver makes good on his threat to sit out the start of the season, where does that leave the team?
The Cowboys star wide receiver is the subject of some unverified rumors being reported by the mainstream sports press regarding a video that may or may not exist. How does a story with no corroboration end up being discussed everywhere?
So much for that, then.
Our schadenfreude-obsessed culture is focused on the Governor of New Jersey’s embrace of Jerry Jones and the pass interference penalty that wasn’t—but after winning their first playoff game in half a decade, the Cowboys are focused on the Packers.
The talented Cowboys receiver made two incredible touchdown catches, blew up at his teammates multiple times on the sidelines, and got called a "spoiled child" on television by Fox announcer Brian Billick in Dallas' last-second loss to the Detroit Lions. It was kind of a mixed-bag of a day for him.