The energy secretary outlined the Trump administration’s new direction at an oil and gas conference in Houston.
energy
The former vice president spoke in Georgetown about climate change and renewables.
As Secretary Perry increases funding for carbon-capture research, let’s look at what that means.
The San Antonio Republican is focused on this one issue in his inquiry on Russian interference with domestic business.
Plus: AMD bids to make Tesla chips, Perry pushes carbon capture, and a cute promotion from a gas station in Nash.
Plus: Rick Perry’s investment in batteries, NRG layoffs, and an interactive map of wind farms.
Start your summer vacations early, if you can.
The Dallas location of Austin-based home store TreeHouse generates more energy than it uses—a first for a store of its size.
John Goodenough’s new battery could change cars, phones, and more.
Using the Dakota Access Pipeline as a blueprint, Native Americans and other activists have brought protests to West Texas.