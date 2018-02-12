Fort Davis
Come & Take It BBQ

Oct 17, 2014 By Daniel Vaughn

Good barbecue in West Texas is about as common as an oak tree west of the Pecos River. Consequently, it was a revelation when we found Pody’s BBQ in Pecos a couple years back. When I first visited Pody’s back in 2012 it was brand new. A search…

Hotels

Jan 20, 2013 By Suzy Banks

Big, breezy porches in Port Aransas, the only heated pool for miles in Marathon: You’ll get more than just a bed and breakfast at these ten appealing places to stay.
Choose Your Own Texas Adventure

Sep 6, 2012 By Jordan Breal

  When it comes to traveling around the state, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of destinations to choose from. One of the things I love most about Texas is that you can drive a few hours (or more than a few hours) in one direction and be at, say, the beach and then head another direction and find yourself in the mountains or in the rolling Hill Country or in the Piney Woods. For the last several years, a few of my colleagues and I have been visiting small towns and exploring interesting areas of big cities in search of noteworthy things to do, see, and eat. Here's a cheat sheet guide to what you can expect to find in a few of the places we've singled out across the state recently . . . 
All the Pretty Horses

Jul 31, 2012 By barneynelson

Wayne Baize, one of America’s most admired cowboy artists, lives amid the soaring mountains and wide-open plains. But his eye is drawn to something else entirely.
Trial by Fire

Dec 1, 2011 By Texas Monthly

It will be remembered as the year of smoke and devastation, as drought-fueled flames wreaked unprecedented havoc across Texas, from Bastrop County to Possum Kingdom. A photographic and oral history of the 2011 wildfires.
The Weird, Weird West

May 31, 2009 By Michael Hall

Location: Fort Davis What You’ll Need: Cowboy hat, canteen The pleasures of Fort Davis aren’t as arty or oddball as the ones in nearby Marfa or Alpine, but that’s not to say that things aren’t strange. For example, which is weirder: that Fort Davis and Jeff Davis…
How to Customize a Cowboy Hat

Jun 30, 2008 By Texas Monthly

The Material A cowboy hat is a beloved possession: It fans fires, it blocks the rain, it gives shade—and it lends authenticity at any honky-tonk or greased-pig contest. But it’s also an extension of one’s personality, so commissioning one takes serious thought (and serious dough: from $300 to $1,500). The…

Texas Monthly