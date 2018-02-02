glen rose
Loco Coyote Grill

Feb 13, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

Finding a road trip stop with real character always feels like an accomplishment. Highway exits are so often populated with nothing but mini marts and golden arches, it’s hard to find something unique. That’s a quality you’ll certainly find at the Loco Coyote Grill, and long as you see the…
Can You Dig It?

Feb 11, 2014 By Jordan Breal

Reading about old bones can be boring. Seeing them with your own eyes is a whole other story.

1–25

Jan 20, 2013 By Texas Monthly

From dinosaurs roaming the Paluxy in Glen Rose to Lance Armstrong joining his first cycling team in Richardson

Writing Life

Jan 20, 2013 By Gary Cartwright

The long, slow, quiet, thoughtful, weird, brilliant, often-interrupted, never-compromised career of John Graves, who died July 30, 2013.
One for the Road

Jan 20, 2013 By Vi-An Nguyen

Jordan Breal talks about searching for vacation spots, driving across Texas, and eating bone marrow.
The Craftsman

Jan 20, 2013 By Alanna Lindley

Gary Cartwright talks about writing profiles; interviewing his longtime friend John Graves, who penned Goodbye to a River fifty years ago; and concentrating on the present.

