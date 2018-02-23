This test of will and political strength has become symbolic of the larger struggle in the Texas Republican Party this year.
Governor Greg Abbott
The closer we get to the March 6 primary election, the more we should expect to see the conflict between centrist Republicans and far-right conservatives grow more intense.
Abbott opened his 2018 campaign by attacking school districts, local governments, and a Republican incumbent.
Andrew White aims to capture the support of moderate Democrats and Republicans.
A Democratic survey of voters shows the governor's power, but it doesn’t mean Texans agree with Republicans on all the issues. Here's how the Democratic party can use that information.
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp to lead rebuilding effort.
Trump’s border wall would kill a Texas wildlife refuge, Texas’s redistricting trial comes to a close, and University of Texas rookie with the Houston Texans gets arrested in Austin.
Dan Patrick’s Scorched-Earth Potty Politics.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott set off a firestorm of controversy yesterday when he bodyslammed a reporter and broke his glasses… Just kidding. That, of course, was Montana’s new Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte. (Yeah, yeah, allegedly bodyslammed.) Let’s try this again. Abbott caused a scandal when he said he could shoot someone…
Dear Governor Abbott, I just happened to catch your remarks from yesterday afternoon, the ones you made while visiting the Austin gun range to sign the bill that lowers the cost of gun licenses in Texas. The Dallas Morning News story I read said that you celebrated by firing a 9…