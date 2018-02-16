The venerable grocery chain purchased the food delivery startup for an undisclosed amount.
heb
The supermarket chain that takes care of Texans.
The two German stores are looking to supplant HEB and Whole Foods in your heart.
H-E-B’s ”Slam Duncan-O’s” will spur you on to a great day.
Blue Bell is still in trouble, and now HEB’s Creamy Creations line is facing a voluntary recall.
Congratulations, displaced Texans, you no longer have to load your luggage up every time you visit home.
Down from 41 last year.
There are a whole lot of Texans on Forbes's list of the wealthiest people in America.
There's a bit of a barbecue foul in H-E-B's “True Texan" Super Bowl ad, which features country star Jack Ingram.
• EXXON, IRVING, $4.45 MILLION More than $3.4 million in unrestricted gifts to 69 Texas colleges and universities, including Abilene Christian University, Rice University, in Houston, Trinity University, in San Antonio, and the University of Texas at Austin. The gifts were made under the Exxon Education Foundation’s matching gift…