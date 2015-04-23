jail

No, Brits, It’s Not Illegal To Masturbate In Texas

Sep 23, 2013 By dan solomon

According to the Guardian, masturbation can get you two years in Texas, but you can buy your way out of jail time through a policy intended to ease overcrowding. Is there anything about our criminal justice system they wouldn't believe?
Jan 21, 2013 By Michael Hall

Was the quaint East Texas town of Mineola home to a horrific child sex ring? Were the three people sent to prison last year for running it guilty? Was justice served? Depends on which district attorney you ask.

Clifford’s Blues

Sep 30, 1997 By Robert Draper

Up on federal drug charges for the second time in fifteen years, the impresario of Antone’s nightclub in Austin may finally have to face the music.

