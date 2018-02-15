James Beard Awards

Fourteen Texas Chefs and Restaurants Named James Beard Award Semifinalists

Feb 19, 2014 By Layne Lynch

One day after Texas Monthly unveiled its list of the Best New Restaurants of 2014, the James Beard Foundation announced their 2014 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists early this morning, and there were quite a few overlapping restaurants and chefs. Here’s are the fourteen Texas chefs, bars and restaurants…
Oxheart’s Justin Yu on Being a James Beard Semifinalist

Mar 18, 2013 By Layne Lynch

Oxheart, Justin Yu’s 31-seat Houston restaurant, has received an immense amount of praise since opening in March of last year. Bon Appétit, GQ, Texas Monthly, and numerous media outlets have dubbed the vegetable-centric restaurant one of the best in the nation. Naturally when the James Beard Foundation announced its semifinalists…
Janina O’Leary and Bryce Gilmore on Being James Beard Semifinalists

Mar 5, 2013 By Layne Lynch

On March 18, the finalists for the James Beard Foundation Awards will be announced. Up until that date, Texas Monthly will speak with a number of the Texas semifinalists about their James Beard experience. Today, we’re featuring two of the three Texas semifinalists for Rising Star Chef of the Year:…

