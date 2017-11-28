Also up for awards: Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Icelandic transplants Kaleo, and more.
Kelly Clarkson
After surviving a plane crash, Kechi Okwuchi makes "Stronger" her anthem.
There were lots of Lone Star nominees at the music world's biggest night—and lots of winners, including one that R&B fans probably didn't expect.
Dennis Rodman starts a topless women's basketball team, Jamie Foxx fights another scandal, and Deion Sanders gets a dose of "real talk."
Who are Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato?
After waiting it out for a year, the singer got a giant canary yellow diamond and will marry Brandon Blackstock.
Rick Perry's campaign, the Houston Texans make the playoffs, and more.