Kerry Bexley

Interview: Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ

Jun 26, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

Pitmaster: Snow’s BBQ; opened in 2003. Age: 78 Smoker: A steel smoker with an offset firebox for briskets, a direct heat pit for everything else. Wood: Post Oak Tootsie took her lunch break to talk with me while working her day job with the Giddings school district. After Texas Monthly named Snow’s BBQ…
Snow’s BBQ

May 17, 2013 By Texas Monthly

For some in the small town of Lexington (population roughly 1,200), Saturdays are as holy as Sundays. It’s hard to miss these devotees. They congregate at the end of Main Street, within view of some grain elevators dressed in a gingham rust—a line of farmhands, ranchers, well-off weekenders, and groggy…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly