Marathon
The “Drive” Drive

Jan 21, 2013 By Joe Nick Patoski

ROUTE: West of Ozona to Sanderson DISTANCE: 85 miles NUMBER OF COUNTIES: 3 WHAT TO READ: James H. Evans’s Crazy From the Heat A drive whose sole purpose is to experience the simple pleasure of being behind the wheel has a few requirements. The route must lead…

Light in the Darkness

Jan 20, 2013 By John Spong

The title of James Evans’s new series of Big Bend photographs is “The Camera Never Sleeps.” It doesn’t matter, apparently, that the photographer does.

Hotels

Jan 20, 2013 By Suzy Banks

Big, breezy porches in Port Aransas, the only heated pool for miles in Marathon: You’ll get more than just a bed and breakfast at these ten appealing places to stay.
Marathon: Get Outta Town

Aug 27, 2012 By Jordan Breal

For many travelers, this far West Texas town is a last-chance pit stop before heading south to brave the wilds of Big Bend National Park. But, this past spring, after driving 407 miles (that’s roughly 7 hours and 143 country songs) from Austin to…
Marathon

Aug 31, 2011 By Jordan Breal

The Gateway to Big Bend offers enough tasty food and worthy art to attract event the hiking-averse.  

Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Dec 4, 2008 By Patricia Sharpe

In January, the Gage Hotel, which is one of my all-time favorite romantic destinations in West Texas (well, the rooms in the Los Portales section are, not the ones with the bathrooms down the hall in the historic building–not so romantic running into some unknown dude in his…

Marathon Man

Jun 30, 1998 By Kathryn Jones

Houston’s J.P. Bryan is remaking a West Texas town into what could be the next Taos—and for some locals, that’s a mixed blessing.

