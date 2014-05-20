mineola
Mack’s Split Rail Bar-B-Que

May 20, 2014 By Daniel Vaughn

In Wyatt McSpadden’s book Texas BBQ from 2009 there are two evocative early-morning photos of the tall smokestack at Mack’s Split Rail Bar-B-Que in Mineola. Other than these photos, I hadn’t seen or heard much about the place and wondered if maybe it had closed. On a trip to Tyler…

The Verdict

Jan 21, 2013 By Michael Hall

Another defendant in the Mineola child sex ring crimes is found guilty.

Trial and Error

Jan 21, 2013 By Michael Hall

The wheels of justice (or injustice) continue to turn in the shockingly bizarre Mineola swingers club case.
Across The Line

Jan 21, 2013 By Michael Hall

Was the quaint East Texas town of Mineola home to a horrific child sex ring? Were the three people sent to prison last year for running it guilty? Was justice served? Depends on which district attorney you ask.

Hysteria

Jan 20, 2013 By Michael Hall

When adults are accused of unthinkable crimes against children, what’s fact and what’s fiction can get lost in translation.

