Can a 1960s novel with a cult following finally become the blockbuster film its fans believe it should be?
oil and gas drilling
Growing up in the Permian Basin, I thought I had a sense of what it was like working the oilfields. Turns out I didn’t know a damn thing.
The Plano-based company will be adopting a "1 percent-99 percent strategy" by emphasizing both high-end products, like Stacy's Pita Chips, and "value" items, like Cracker Jack.
The Texas Association of Business criticizes the State Board of Education's math curriculum and working in Texas pays off for women.
If oil and gas drilling is considered "manufacturing" instead of "mining," the industry effectively receives a huge tax exemption.