Chip Tate built Balcones into one of the country’s most innovative whiskey distilleries. But last year he lost the company in a bitter clash with his investors. Now he’s starting from scratch—again.
spirits
Alba Huerta, arguably the best bartender in Texas, chats about serving cocktails in Houston.
Inspired by Texas’s new array of homegrown hard alcohols, some of the state’s most innovative bartenders create five bold new cocktails.
Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible recently named Garrison Brothers’s Cowboy Bourbon as its American Micro Whisky of the Year.
Genius Gin, a new Texas spirit, arrives on the scene offering a beautiful blend of botanicals that will appeal to the delicately refined palate.
The six medal-winning wines that captured the interest of national wine enthusiasts.
And 62 more state wines captured awards at the Dallas Morning News and TexSom Wine Competition.
Those running in the Texas wine circle are well acquainted with Kim McPherson. He owns his own label, McPherson Cellars, and he’s been instrumental in moving the industry forward, consulting for many of the wineries across the state. He seems to have been bred for wine-making. His…
My quest to become a walking, talking wine encyclopedia.
A Mexican beer pairing guide.