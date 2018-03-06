With more than 1.5 million firearm owners in Texas, don’t count on political support for limiting military-style weapons.
Sutherland Springs
The attorney general issued the opinion to provide legal options for improving church security in Texas.
The FBI wants the tech company to help them access information on Devin Kelley’s locked device.
After the Sutherland Springs shooting, church leaders in Texas grapple with safety and encouragement.
Sally Hernandez, Kim Ogg, and Catrina Shead speak about the importance of working together to protect a city's most vulnerable residents.
Devin Kelley is only the latest mass shooter with a history of domestic violence.
The tragic mass shooting has left many feeling powerless. Here are a few ways to contribute.