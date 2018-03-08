Welcome to chunking territory.
Talk Like a Texan
A pronunciation investigation involving two Bowie men known for living large.
One of the last markers of the Houstonian dialect dates back to the Southern Pacific Railroad.
It's better than good—at least if you're talking about cotton quality.
Prepositionally, you can go over or out to Abilene—depending on where you're coming from.
An etymological investigation into the Southern phrase.
An increasing number of Texans seem to think it’s sophisticated to call a group of people “you guys.” It’s not.
A rant about the proper Southeast Texas name for the little armadillo-like critters in our backyards.