Tejano
The Sons Also Rise

Jan 24, 2017 By Andy Langer

At his peak, Emilio Navaira was known as the King of Tejano and the Garth Brooks of Texas. Now, months after his death, two of his children are following in his footsteps with a little help from Sting.

Selena
Dreaming of Her

Jan 20, 2013 By Pamela Colloff

On March 31, 1995, South Texas came to a standstill as the shocking news spread that the hugely popular Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez had been shot and killed in Corpus Christi. Fifteen years later, the people who knew Selena best recall the life and devastating death of a star who touched us all.
The Queen Is Dead

Jan 20, 2013 By Joe Nick Patoski

When Selena Quintanilla Perez was killed on March 31, Texas mourned—and around the world, the veneration began.
Soñando con Ella

Mar 31, 2010 By Pamela Colloff

Era una chica del barrio cuya voz la hizo acreedora de un Grammy, vendió millones de álbumes y la convirtió en una sensación como ninguna otra. Y cuando fue asesinada, el 31 de marzo de 1995, la estrella de la música tejana Selena Quintanilla Pérez pareció llevarse consigo las aspiraciones de fans de todo el mundo.

