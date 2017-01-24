At his peak, Emilio Navaira was known as the King of Tejano and the Garth Brooks of Texas. Now, months after his death, two of his children are following in his footsteps with a little help from Sting.
Tejano
The one in Hollywood, not the Louis Tussauds in San Antonio, so adjust your travel plans accordingly.
Valentine’s Day is almost here, and we've found the perfect opportunity to end things with a little bom bom.
Even academics know what there is to learn from La Reina de Tex-Mex.
Some overdue recognition for Manuel Donley, Tejano’s first rock star.
Poteet
On March 31, 1995, South Texas came to a standstill as the shocking news spread that the hugely popular Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez had been shot and killed in Corpus Christi. Fifteen years later, the people who knew Selena best recall the life and devastating death of a star who touched us all.
When Selena Quintanilla Perez was killed on March 31, Texas mourned—and around the world, the veneration began.
The two brothers, legendary conjunto players with completely different styles who had not shared a stage since 1982, played at San Antonio's Tejanjo Conjunto Festival over the weekend.
Era una chica del barrio cuya voz la hizo acreedora de un Grammy, vendió millones de álbumes y la convirtió en una sensación como ninguna otra. Y cuando fue asesinada, el 31 de marzo de 1995, la estrella de la música tejana Selena Quintanilla Pérez pareció llevarse consigo las aspiraciones de fans de todo el mundo.