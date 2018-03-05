From Laura Moser in Houston to a kung fu practitioner in Fort Worth, Bernie Sanders supporters are infiltrating the Texas Democratic Party. And Nancy Pelosi is not happy.
The consultants behind Battleground Texas believe the state is ready to swing back to the Democrats. They could learn a thing or two from the Republicans.
Actress Eva Longoria and and Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa predict Texas will be purple in 2016 in an opinion piece at Politico.
The 42nd president charmed a crowd of 3,000 gathered in South San Antonio High School's gymnasium Thursday afternoon.
Note to readers: I am getting my information from the state Democratic party’s list of candidates who have filed. Candidates may also file in their home counties, so the list on the TDP’s web site should not be regarded as complete. Mark Homer — A lot of Democrats were worried…